The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALIAN POLITICS

Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD), reeling from infighting that forced the resignation of Pier Luigi Bersani last month, chose former trade union boss Guglielmo Epifani as interim party secretary on Saturday.

* Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta warned his centre-right coalition partners on Sunday that the future of the government was at risk following a furious row over Silvio Berlusconi's attacks on magistrates in a rally at the weekend.

Silvio Berlusconi launched a fierce attack on magistrates at a stormy political rally on Saturday, accusing them of trying to eliminate him politically but he pledged to keep supporting the fragile coalition of centre-left Prime Minister Enrico Letta.

ITALIAN DEBT

Treasury sells 2.0-3.0 billion euros new CCTeu, maturing on Nov. 1, 2018; 2.5-3.5 billion euros third tranche 3-year BTPs, maturing on May 15, 2016, at 2,25 percent coupon; 0.750-1.5 billion euros 16th tranche 15-year BTPs maturing on March 1, 2026, at 4.50 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

The market recovery which has brought Italy's borrowing costs down over recent months is unlikely to be sustained for long, while the fundamental problems facing the euro zone remain, investor George Soros said in comments published on Sunday.

ITALIAN COMPANIES

Companies holding board meetings on Q1 results: Banca Carige , Brembo (0700 GMT), Campari Group Erg, Impregilo, Salvatore Ferragamo

UNICREDIT

Luxottica's founder Leonardo Del Vecchio has raised its stake in the bank to 3 percent from 2 percent. UniCredit Chairman Giuseppe Vita said at a shareholder meeting on Saturday he expects the bank to perform better in 2013 than in 2012.

FIAT

Chrysler Group LLC, controlled by Fiat, is recalling about 469,000 SUVs worldwide to update software after some vehicles' circuit boards were found to be transmitting signals that trigger inadvertent gear shifts to neutral, the No. 3 U.S. automaker said Saturday.

UBI BANCA

The bank is mulling paying back a 640-million-euro convertible bond coming due in July, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

A2A

The group is mulling taking advantage of favourable market condition to issue a 500-million-euro bond aimed at reimbursing some more expensive debt, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

PIRELLI

Company holds AGM and EGM (0830 GMT)

Pirelli said on Friday its vice chairman and board director Vittorio Malacalza had resigned over disagreements about how the Italian tyre maker takes strategic decisions.

Pirelli are reviewing the construction of their Formula One tyres after a series of spectacular debris-related failures but have assured drivers they need not worry about safety.

PARMALAT

Italian dairy group Parmalat has cut its proposed dividend by two-thirds and its net profit by half after a court ruling on an acquisition forced it to review its 2012 results, the company said on Friday.

PININFARINA

Italian automotive design company Pininfarina said on Friday its first quarter net loss was 3.4 million euros, slightly higher than a 3.1 million euro loss for the first quarter a year ago.

ATLANTIA

Italian motorway company Atlantia said on Friday its first-quarter net profit fell 10 percent to 111 million euros ($144 million) citing lower income from asset sales.

PRELIOS

Italian real estate management company Prelios Chief Executive Sergio Iasi sees prospects for a recovery in the Italian real estate market in early 2014, he told Reuters on Friday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Italian mutual lender Banca Popolare di Milano has put off a decision to transform itself into a joint-stock company to focus on a plan to boost its balance sheet.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................