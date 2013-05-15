The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Italian centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi was questioned by Rome prosecutors for three hours on Tuesday over allegations the former prime minister paid 750,000 euros to buy the silence of people aware that he used prostitutes.

Italy's new government will make few substantial changes to the much-criticised labour reform adopted last year by former premier Mario Monti, Industry and Welfare Minister Enrico Giovannini told parliament on Tuesday.

ISTAT releases Italian Q1 flash GDP - 0800 GMT

DEBT

The Italian Treasury said on Tuesday it planned to issue a new 30-year bond maturing on Sept. 1 2044. It said it had given the mandate for the syndicated 30-year bond to BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, UBS and Unicredit.

Italy sold only 309 million euros ($401 million) of debt compared with a total amount of 1.65 billion euros it offered at a supplementary sale on Tuesday. 

ATLANTIA, GEMINA

Italy's competition authority said on Tuesday it had approved the merger of toll motorway group Atlantia and Gemina, the holding company that runs Rome's airports.

MEDIASET

Italian broadcaster Mediaset said on Tuesday its advertising sales in May and June were expected to decline at a high-single digit rate after a double-digit drop in the first quarter.

Mediaset said on Tuesday first-quarter net profit fell to 9.3 million euros from 10.1 million euros a year ago as revenues fell sharply because of a recession in its main Italian and Spanish markets.

BANCO POPOLARE

Banco Popolare, Italy's fourth biggest bank by branches, returned to profit in the first quarter of the year as it reported lower loan loss provisions after a massive clean-up of its balance sheet at the end of last year.

FINMECCANICA

Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica said on Tuesday its core earnings in first quarter rose 5 pct boosted by its helicopter and aeronautics businesses.

Management holds a conference call on results Wednesday at 0700 GMT.

TOD'S

Italian luxury shoemaker Tod's said core earnings fell 4.6 percent in the first quarter as strong growth in international sales failed to offset the effects of a prolonged recession in its domestic market.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The world's oldest bank releases Q1 results before market open on Wednesday.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit holds news conference to present a new hiring plan fo Italy dedicated to the youth, with CEO Federico Ghizzoni at 0830 GMT.

* SARAS

SARAS

The Italian refiner said on Wednesday its core earnings in the first quarter more than doubled boosted by stronger refining margins and less maintenance.

