BRIEF-Valhi Q4 EPS $0.03
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
* TELECOM ITALIA
Franco Bernabe, the chairman of Telecom Italia, met Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta on Monday to discuss plans to spin off the group's domestic fixed-line network, a source familiar with the situation said late on Monday.
Negotiations for a possible tie-up between the telecoms group and Hutchison Whampoa are stalling, La Repubblica said on Tuesday in an unsourced report. It said shareholders in holding Telco have not received a formal proposal and have not decided what to do yet. The newspaper also said Hutchinson had approached Wind for a tie-up in Italy, but saw its offer rejected.
SAFILO
The group has entered a 10-year licencing agreement with France's Essilor
ATLANTIA
The motorway operator is close to selling its transmission towers to U.S. investors for almost 100 million euros, a source close to the matter said on Monday.
For more details on today's events please see the full agenda in Italian.
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
TORONTO, March 10 A class-action lawsuit seeking the return of deposits has been launched against the developer of a downtown Toronto hotel bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, the lawyer who won an earlier test case for disgruntled investors said on Friday.