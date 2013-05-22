The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italy will be able to raise its fiscal deficit target for next year to 2.9 percent of output if its partners allow it to exit the European Union's excessive deficit procedure next month, EU Affairs Minister Enzo Moavero said on Tuesday.

Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta will attend the European summit in Brussels on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT publishes its annual Report on Italy on Wednesday

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone company denied on Tuesday that a break-up of its operations was under consideration.

Earlier on Tuesday three sources told Reuters Telecom Italia was mulling a spinoff of its mobile unit along with its fixed-line network from the rest of the company to bring new investors on board.

The company holds a savings shareholders' meeting on Wednesday.

TERNA

* The placement of a 5.36 percent stake in the Italian power grid operator has been completed at a price of 3.35 euros per share, netting around 361 million euros.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The Italian cash-strapped publisher said on Tuesday it had asked banks to change the terms of a deal on debt renegotiation to reflect the recent improvement in financial markets.

SAFILO

The eywear company announced on Tuesday a ten-year licensing agreement with Essilor, the world's leading ophthalmic optics company, for the design, manufacture and worldwide distribution by Essilor of polarized ophthalmic lenses under the Polaroid brand for use with eyewear products in general.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's biggest retail bank said on Tuesday it named Stefano Del Punta as its new chief financial officer.

ENI

Italy's oil major and seven other leading European energy companies issued a joint statement on Tuesday to ask European Union leaders to revive a common energy policy in order to open up new investments in the sector.

FALCK RENEWABLES * The company said on Wedensday it had ended 2012 with a loss of 85.5 million euros and approved an industrial plan with the aim to sell up to 49 percent of its assets to a pertner, it said on Wednesday.

For more details on today's events please see the full agenda in Italian.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................