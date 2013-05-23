The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

ROME- French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici visits Italy and meets President Giorgio Napolitano (0900 GMT), Prime Minister Enrico Letta (1045 GMT), Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni (1330 GMT); followed by conference call (1415 GMT).

ROME- Second of two-day closed-door conference organised by Aspen on "Saving Europe. A New Pact Across the Atlantic". Expected attendees include Prime Minister Enrico Letta, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni, European Affairs Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici. News conference at 1100 GMT.

ROME- Employers' association Confindustria holds annual meeting with public session, with Prime Minister Enrico Letta, Confindustria President Giorgio Squinzi, Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato- 0830 GMT.

VENICE- Start of two-day annual conference by Gas infrastructure Europe (gie). Expected attendees include Algerian Sonatrach Chairman Fethi Arabi, Snam Chairman Lorenzo Bini Smaghi; energy regulator AEEG President Guido Bortoni delivers closing address- 0900 GMT.

MILAN- Opera house 'Teatro alla Scala' presents "2013-2014 Season" with Artistic Director Stephane Lissner, Deputy Chairman Bruno Ermolli, Milan Mayor Giuliano Pisapia- 1045 GMT.

MILAN- Intesa Sanpaolo and think-tank Prometeia present report on industrial sectors analysis- 1300 GMT.

ECONOMY

ROME- National statistics institute ISTAT delivers March retail sales (0800 GMT) and April flash trade balance non-EU (0900 GMT).

ROME- Treasury announces sale of CTZ ,zero coupon bonds, and BTPei, eurozone index-linked fixed rate bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 28.

COMPANIES

Prada AGM- 1000 GMT.

Telecom Italia board meeting to assess whether to go ahead with the possible separation of its politically sensitive fixed-line network- 1300 GMT.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

A board member at the troubled lender is being investigated over allegations of breaking insider trading rules and has been suspended, the bank said on Wednesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian government is committed to safeguarding jobs and the security of the phone company's fixed-line phone network, Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato said on Wednesday.

FIAT INDUSTRIAL

The Italy-based truck and tractor maker said reports that Italy would lose more than 500 million euros in tax receipts as a result of its moving fiscal domicile to the UK after a merger with unit CNH were absolutely false.

