POLITICS
Switzerland's finance minister said on Wednesday it should
be possible to reach a deal with Italy over long-running
negotiations aimed at disclosing Italian savers' secret holdings
in Swiss bank accounts by the end of the year.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on May 13.
The Treasury said on Wednesday it would offer 6.5 billion
euros ($9 billion) of 12-month Treasury bills (BOTs) at its
regular mid-month auction on May 12.
COMPANIES
* ENEL
Italy's biggest utility said on Thursday its core earnings
edged up 0.5 percent in the first quarter, beating consensus
expectations as the group prepares to welcome a new chief
executive.
FIAT CHRYSLER
* The carmaker plans to invest 2.36 billion zlotys ($784
million) to upgrade its Tychy factory in southern Poland where
it plans to start production of the all-new B-class car, Polish
Puls Biznesu daily said on Thursday.
Short selling on Fiat Chrysler shares has been banned for
Thursday's trading session until 2200 GMT, Italian market
regulator Consob said on Wednesday following steep losses in the
car maker's share price.
Fiat Chrysler's shares fell sharply on Wednesday as analysts
questioned whether the carmaker could achieve Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne's new targets - and how his ambitious
expansion plan would be funded.
MEDIASET
Italy's Serie A soccer clubs have signed a contract with
Swiss-based agency Infront that guarantees them at least 6
billion euros ($8 billion) in income from television rights for
the next six seasons, Infront said on Wednesday.
PIRELLI
The tyre maker will reach its full-year targets despite a
weaker-than-expected outlook for the Russian market, Chairman
and CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Wednesday.
* ANSALDO ENERGIA, SHANGHAI ELECTRIC
Ansaldo Energia is due to sign a binding agreement with
Shanghai Electric which will provide the foundation for the
Chinese company to take a 40 percent stake in the Italian
company, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday. The partnership
will be strengthened by a series of joint ventures which will be
set up in the coming months, the paper added.
La Repubblica also said Shanghai Electric is due to take a
40 percent stake in the power engineering company.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will attend a ceremony
on Thursday to sign an international partnership for Italian
power engineering company Ansaldo Energia, according to the
premier's timetable.
FINMECCANICA
Lawmakers in Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's party on
Wednesday backed cutting by half the 12 billion euros ($16.7
billion) earmarked for Italy's order of 90 Lockheed Martin F-35
fighter jets.
ENI, MOL
Hungarian oil and gas group MOL said it had agreed to buy
Eni's Czech, Slovak and Romanian units, including 208 filling
stations, in a move to build market share, particularly in the
Czech retail market.
* GENERALI, GENERALI DEUTSCHLAND
The Italian insurer said on Wednesday it had completed a
squeeze-out process on shares in Generali Deutschland, which is
due to be de-listed, at a price of 107.77 euros per share.
YOOX
Italian online retailer Yoox said on Wednesday it expected
continued revenue and profit growth this year as it reported a
14.6 percent rise in net sales for the first quarter.
AMGA
The Italian regional utility holds shareholders' meeting on
FY results (1200 GMT) and to approve merger with Hera
(1300 GMT).
ECOSUNTEK
Renewable energy sector company debuts on AIM segment.
ENEL
Conference call on Q1 results (0730 GMT).
GTECH
Annual general meeting and board meeting on Q1 results,
followed by conference call.
MEDIOBANCA
Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call
(1530 GMT).
BANKS
Bank of Italy releases April data on European Central Bank
funding to Italian banks.
* GEOX
American sportswear company Columbia and its Italian unit
have obtained from a Milan court a measure to protectively
inhibit the sale of certain Geox shoes in Italy due to an
alleged patent violation, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday.
* ALITALIA
Gulf airline Etihad has reduced the number of layoffs it is
asking for to clear the way for an investment in the Italian
carrier to 1600-2000, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday.
Etihad has sent a new letter to Alitalia's shareholders
reiterating the conditions at which it would invest in the
ailing carrier, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report.
Etihad wants Alitalia to be freed from all of its debts and
bank creditors, led by Intesa Sanpaolo, must now decide whether
they're ready to take the loss, Messaggero said.
Some of Alitalia's shareholders as well as Eithad have
rejected as unsustainable a plan drafted by advisers that
envisaged debts being taken on by a holding company owned by
current shareholders which would have controlled 51 percent of
the new Alitalia, in which Etihad would have taken a 49 percent
stake, the paper added.
EVENTS
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attends Italian-German economic
forum (0800 GMT).
Conference on "The Importance of European Economic
Governance for Companies and National Institutions" with Economy
Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (1400 GMT).
'Green Investor Day', round-table discussion on "Innovation
and Green Technologies" with TerniEnergia Chairman and
CEO Stefano Neri, Kinexia Chairman and CEO Pietro
Colucci, Biancamano CEO Giovanni Battista Pizzimbone
(0820 GMT).
Annual and extraordinary shareholders meetings: ENI
(0800 GMT), INTESA SANPAOLO (0830 GMT), RCS MEDIAGROUP
(0830 GMT).
Board meetings on Q1 results: ACEA, AZIMUT
, BANCA GENERALI followed by conference call
(1000 GMT), CALTAGIRONE EDITORE, CARRARO
(1330 GMT), CNH INDUSTRIAL followed by conference
call, CREDITO EMILIANO, IGD, ITALCEMENTI
, MOLESKINE, PIAGGIO, POLTRONA FRAU
, PRYSMIAN followed by conference call, SNAI
, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA, TXT E-SOLUTIONS
, VIANINI INDUSTRIA.
