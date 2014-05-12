The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Italy will propose offering European Union member states
that undertake structural reform more flexibility on budget
rules when Rome assumes the presidency of the 28-member bloc
later this year, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday.
ECONOMY
Italy's state-backed fund FSI is likely to announce in
coming months a deal to take over a leading hotel chain, as part
of a project to create a property fund open to other investors,
FSI head Maurizio Tamagnini told Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday. FSI
would then look to sell its holding to an investor specialising
in hotel management along the lines of what it did with Ansaldo
Energia.
DEBT
Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros of 12-month BOT bills,
maturing on May 14, 2015. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT, BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The boards of the two banks meet on first-quarter results.
UniCredit has started talks with trade unions over the 7,300
layoffs envisaged by its 2014-2018 business plan, Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Saturday.
French insurer AXA will take part in Monte dei
Paschi's capital increase, the head of the group's Italian unit
AXA Assicurazioni reiterated in an interview with Sunday's
Corriere della Sera. Frederic De Courtois also said AXA
Assicurazioni would start working with other banks too though
MPS would remain its most important banking partner in Italy.
ENI
The oil group on Friday formally appointed Claudio Descalzi
as its new chief executive. Descalzi will also remain for the
moment head of ENI's Exploration & Production Division.
* The Economy Minister is considering including the sale of a
further 10 percent of both ENI and ENEL from 2016 in
the government's four-year privatisation plan to ensure
sufficient revenues to cut public debt, la Repubblica said in an
unsourced report.
* DEA CAPITAL
Australia's Ramsay Health Care RHC.AX has presented a joint
non-binding offer together with Credit Agricole Assurances and
Ramsay Sante to buy 83.43 percent of Generale de Sante GDSF.PA,
Italian holding company DeA Capital said on Monday.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The co-operative lender said on Friday its net profit rose
12 percent in the first quarter helped by higher interest income
and fees as the Italian economy left behind a two-year
contraction but remained fragile.
CEO Giuseppe Castagna told Class CNBC that the bank would
seek to play an "active role" - once it completes its capital
strengthening plans - in a potential fresh wave of mergers among
Italian lenders, Milano Finanza reported on Saturday.
BANCA CARIGE
The Carige foundation, the top shareholder in the
Genoa-based bank, has received from the Treasury the
authorisation it was awaiting, allowing it to cut its stake to
19 percent from 43.4 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday in
an unsourced report.
Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi is readying an offer to
buy 20 percent of Carige from the foundation, the paper said.
U.S. hedge funds may buy small packets of shares and other small
holdings could be sold on the market.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Chrysler said on Friday it was recalling an estimated
780,477 minivans after reports of overheating, including some
fires, in third-row power window vent switches.
Union leader Rocco Palombella told Il Giornale on Saturday
that trade unions had asked to meet by the end of the month
either CEO Sergio Marchionne or EMEA head Alfredo Altavilla over
the car marker's investment and production plans in Italy.
Actor Dustin Hoffman made Alfa Romeo trendy for Americans by
driving a red Spider 1600 in the 1967 movie "The Graduate," but
Alfa sales never took off in the North American market and the
company ultimately pulled out.
TERNA
Greek power grid operator ADMIE attracted five expressions
of interest, as the government seeks to sell a controlling
stake, state-controlled power utility PPC said on
Friday. Terna is among the suitors, two sources said.
* PRELIOS
The real estate group is set to strengthen its ties with
Fortress Investment Group by merging its asset manager
and non-performing loan units, respectively, with Torre SGR and
Italfondiario, both of which are controlled by the U.S. group,
la Repubblica Affari&Finanza said. UniCredit's Pioneer owns 30
pct of Torre SGR while Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12.5 pct
stake in Italfondiario. The deal is expect to close by July, the
paper said.
MEDIOLANUM
Italian asset manager said on Friday total net inflows at
its Banca Mediolanum unit were 352 million euros in April.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE, DMAIL
Italian businessmen Antonio Percassi and Vittorio Farina
have submitted a binding expression of interest for Seat Pagine
Gialle and Seat Pagine Gialle Italia through jointly-controlled
vehicle D.Holding.
The final aim is a merger between the two yellow-pages
companies and online shopping group DMail, which the two
businessmen are set to take over by converting debt, D.Holding
said in a statement on Friday.
INDESIT
U.S. home appliance maker Whirlpool, South Korean
rival LG, Germany's Siemens, China's
Qingdao Haier and Turkey's Arcelik are studying
Indesit's financial data before presenting a binding offer to
buy part of the Italian white goods maker from its top investor
Fineldo, la Repubblica said in an unsourced report on Sunday.
* MEDIASET
The broadcaster opened on Friday the data room of its pay-tv
business to potential partners, la Repubblica Affari & Finanza
said in un an unsourced report.
UBI BANCA
Shareholders approved on Saturday governance changes that
boost the influence of institutional investors, as Italian
co-operative banks seek to reform following recommendations from
the Bank of Italy.
BENI STABILI
Beni Stabili Gestioni, Polaris Real Estate SGR and Investire
Immobiliare are close to signing an accord to merge which will
create Italy's second-biggest real estate asset manager, with
more than 7 billion euros in properties under management, Il
Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report on Saturday.
PRADA
The start of the year has been "still volatile" for the
luxury group that blames mainly weak European markets for that
and is more optimist about the second half of 2014, Il Sole 24
Ore said on Sunday.
AS ROMA
The football club said on Sunday it had extended to June 30,
2018 the contract with player Miralem Pjanic which was due to
expire in June next year.
A2A
The cities of Milan and Brescia, top shareholders in the
utility, are still at odds over the name of the new chief
executive after picking Giovanni Valotti as chairman ahead of a
May 19 deadline to present their slate of board candidates, Il
Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday without quoting sources.
SOCIETA AEROPORTO TOSCANO GALILEO GALILEI
The core shareholders in Pisa's airport said on Saturday
they backed the board's rejection of a buyout offer submitted by
Corporacion America Italia.
.
CLASS EDITORI
Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0730 GMT).
IMVEST
Annual general meeting (1000 GMT).
LVENTURE GROUP
Reverse stock split, one new ordinary share every ten
ordinary shares owned.
ROSSS, SOL, FIRST CAPITAL
Annual general meeting (0630 GMT) and board meeting on Q1
results.
Board meeting on Q1 results: ACSM-AGAM, ALERION
CLEANPOWER, BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA,
BIESSE, BRUNELLO CUCINELLI followed by
conference call, CREDITO BERGAMASCO, DE' LONGHI
, FIERA MILANO, GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE,
IL SOLE 24 ORE, MARR, MOLMED, NICE
, PRIMA INDUSTRIE, SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
, TELECOM ITALIA, UNICREDIT
followed by conference call (1200 GMT), VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI
.
Ex-dividend: AEROPORTO DI FIRENZE 0.04 euro per
share; AMPLIFON 0.043 euro per share; ASTALDI
0.19 euro per share; BENI STABILI 0.022 euro per
share; BREMBO 0.50 euro per share; CAIRO COMMUNICATION
0.27 euro per share; COMPAGNIA DELLA RUOTA
0.0388 euro per category A share and 0.0082 euro per category B
share; DATALOGIC 0.16 euro per share; KI GROUP
0.19 euro per share; ROSETTI MARINO 0.50 euro per
share; VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI 0.18 euro per share; WM
CAPITAL 0.003 euro per share; ZIGNAGO VETRO
0.22 euro per share.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................