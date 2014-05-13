The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Infrastructure Minister
Maurizio Lupi, Agriculture Minister Maurizio Martina, Expo 2015
CEO Giuseppe Sala meet on Expo 2015.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases April final inflation data (0800 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 3.5-4.0 billion euros new 3-year BTP bonds
maturing on May 15, 2017, 1.15 percent coupon; 1.75-2.25 billion
euros 10th tranche 7-year BTP bonds maturing May 1, 2021, 3.75
percent coupon; 0.5-1.0 billion euros following two 30-year BTP
bonds: 24th tranche BTP bonds maturing Feb. 1, 2037, 4.0 percent
coupon and 13th tranche BTP bonds maturing Aug. 1, 2034, 5.0
percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
BANKS
The Bank of Italy aims to improve financing conditions for
small businesses through new measures that would enable domestic
banks to use their current account facilities to secure European
Central Bank funding, banking sources said.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Italy's largest telecoms company said on Tuesday
first-quarter core profit (EBITDA) fell 8.4 percent to 2.2
billion euros ($3.03 billion), in line with consensus.
* UNICREDIT
UniCredit returned to profit in the first quarter of the
year and said bad loans had fallen for the first time since 2008
as the Italian economy shows the first signs of recovery.
UniCredit's talks to sell its operations in Ukraine have
slowed because of the political turmoil there and it was
difficult to predict the outcome, the Italian bank's chief
executive said.
Italy's biggest bank by assets could consider the sale of a
minority stake in its Pioneer asset manager should an investor
come forward with a development plan for the unit, UniCredit CEO
told daily Il Sole 24 Ore.
CEO Federico Ghizzoni also said the bank had picked the
restructured loans it would transfer to a vehicle jointly
managed with Intesa Sanpaolo and U.S. fund KKR
* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The co-operative lender's CEO expressed confidence in an
interview with Il Sole 24 Ore the Bank of Italy could allow the
bank to remove by the end of the summer additional risk-weights
currently applied to calculate BPM's capital ratios.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy's bailed-out lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
posted a first quarter loss of 174 million euros, its eight
quarterly loss in a row, as charges against loan defaults
remained high despite signs of an economic recovery.
The lender expects to meet a February 2015 deadline to fully
pay back 29 billion euros in cheap loans it took from the
European Central Bank, according to slides posted on its
website.
ATLANTIA
Abertis has agreed to buy 306 towers and other communication
sites from Italian motorway operator Atlantia for 94.6 million
euros, Atlantia said on Monday.
A2A
Moody's said on Monday it had changed A2A's outlook to
stable, while affirming its Baa3 rating.
BENI STABILI
Italy's Beni Stabili and two other real estate management
funds said on Monday they had signed a letter of intent aimed at
merging their businesses.
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Italian luxury clothier Brunello Cucinelli said on Monday it
was optimistic for 2014 and confident in the appeal of its high
quality products and exclusive image to wealthy customers
regardless of global political or economic troubles.
* ALITALIA
The Italian government, banks and Alitalia shareholders
agreed on Monday that talks should continue with Gulf-based
airline Etihad over a potential link-up, a government statement
said.
Alitalia's bank creditors have agreed to write off one-third
of the Italian airline's debt while the rest will likely be
converted into equity, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting:
IMMSI
UNICREDIT
ENEL GREEN POWER
Board meetings on Q1 results: ACQUE POTABILI, AEFFE
, AEROPORTO DI FIRENZE, ARNOLDO MONDADORI
EDITORE, AUTOGRILL, BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA
BRIANZA, BANCO POPOLARE, BIALETTI,
CALTAGIRONE, CAMPARI, CAPE LIVE,
COBRA, CREDITO VALTELLINESE, EDISON
, ERGYCAPITAL, EXPRIVIA, GABETTI
PROPERTY SOLUTIONS, IMMSI, LANDI RENZO
, MEDIASET, MONRIF, NOVA RE,
PININFARINA, POLIGRAFICI EDITORIALE,
RISANAMENTO, SABAF, SAES GETTERS,
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO, SAVE, TAMBURI
INVESTMENT PARTNERS, TAS GROUP, UBI BANCA
.
