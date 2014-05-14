The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Italy's lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved a law aimed at simplifying the use of short-term job contracts, part of a reform of labour laws pledged by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

DEBT

Bank of Italy releases March data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Italy is expected to launch a new 15-year bond after annoucing on Tuesday it had hired banks to sell a new BTP bond maturing in March 2030.

Privatisation measures the government is expected to approve on Friday envisage a two-stage process for the listing of an up to 60 percent stake in the postal service that is set to yield 4-5 billion euros, Il Messaggero said quoting the document.

The government could initially sell the stake to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to speed up a privatisation process that is running behind schedule. CDP would then proceed with the initial public offering of Poste Italiane.

COMPANIES

MEDIASET

Italian television company Mediaset MS.MI turned to a net loss in the first quarter due to amortisation on Italian soccer rights and a 1.3 percent decline in total revenues.

The broadcaster will back any decision the management of its Mediaset Espana unit will take on Digital Plus, if based on a convincing plan, Mediaset CFO Marco Giordani said on Tuesday. Mediaset Espana owns 22 percent of Digital Plus. Spain's Telefonica owns another 22 pct and has agreed with main shareholder Prisa to buy its stake for 725 million euros. * GENERALI

The insurer's board will discuss at a meeting on Wednesday an offer by BTG Pactual which should hand Generali's Swiss unit BSI over to the Brazilian bank, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, citing rumours. Generali is set to look next at the possible disposal of its Banca Generali unit.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The chief operating officer of Italy's biggest retail bank handed in his resignation on Tuesday as part of an executive job reduction scheme within the group.

BANCO POPOLARE

Italy's fourth-biggest lender by branches slumped to a net loss in the first quarter due to a jump in the amount of money it set aside to cover bad loans, it said on Tuesday.

* UBI BANCA

Net profit at Italy's fifth-biggest bank more than doubled in the first quarter thanks to rising operating revenues and its stock of bad loans, a sore point for lenders in the euro zone's third biggest economy, edged down slightly.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Italian luxury leather group Salvatore Ferragamo said trading at the start of the year justified expectations for growth throughout 2014, adding trading was improving in North America after a weak first quarter in one of its biggest markets.

* SOGEFI

The car component company of the CIR group said on Wednesday it would issue a 100 million euro equity-linked bond with a seven-year maturity and an annual coupon of between 2.00 and 2.75 percent.

PININFARINA

Italian automotive design company Pininfarina said on Tuesday its net loss narrowed in the first quarter thanks to better financial management.

Board meetings on Q1 results: ACOTEL, AEDES , ASCOPIAVE, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI (press release on May 15), ASTALDI, BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO, BASTOGI, B&C SPEAKERS, BEST UNION, BIANCAMANO, BOERO BARTOLOMEO , BOLZONI, BREMBO (0700 GMT), BRIOSCHI, CAD IT, CAIRO COMMUNICATION , CALEFFI (1230 GMT), CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI , CEMBRE, CICCOLELLA, CONAFI PRESTITÒ, CSP INTERNATIONAL (0700 GMT), DADA , EEMS, ELICA followed by conference call, ENERVIT, ERG, ESPRINET, EUKEDOS, EUROTECH, FALCK RENEWABLES, GEFRAN (0800 GMT), GRUPPO CERAMICHE RICCHETTI , HERA followed by conference call (1330 GMT), INDUSTRIA E INNOVAZIONE, INTEK GROUP, INTERPUMP GROUP, IREN, K.R.ENERGY, LA DORIA, MAIRE TECNIMONT, MEDIACONTECH , MEDIOLANUM (0830 GMT) followed by conference call, MID INDUSTRY CAPITAL, MONDO TV, RCS MEDIAGROUP followed by conference call (1300 GMT), SALINI IMPREGILO, SARAS followed by conference call (1400 GMT), SAT, SERVIZI ITALIA , TERNA followed by conference call, TERNIENERGIA, TISCALI (1300 GMT), TOD'S , TREVI GROUP, ZUCCHI. - Board meetings on Q3 results: DANIELI & C., DIGITAL BROS.

