The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases flash preliminary Q1 GDP (0800 GMT).
ISTAT releases March import prices (0900 GMT).
COMPANIES
* ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Generali said on Thursday net profit rose 9.4 percent to 660
million euros ($905 million) in the first quarter, helped by a
rebound in the life segment in Italy, a strong performance in
the non-life business and improved financial
markets.
Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Latin America's largest independent
investment bank, is in exclusive talks to buy wealth management
firm BSI from Italian insurer Generali SpA, according to a
statement Wednesday by Generali.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy's highest court has asked a lower tribunal to reassess
whether investment bank Nomura committed fraud against Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena through a large derivative contract,
raising the spectre of a possible asset seizure.
Italy's Treasury has authorised the Monte Paschi Foundation,
the former top shareholder of the Tuscan lender Monte dei Paschi
di Siena, to underwrite the bank's capital increase of 5 billion
euros ($6.86 billion), a Treasury sposkesman said on
Wednesday.
TOD'S
Italian luxury leather group Tod's said on Wednesday
first-quarter revenue was flat year-on-year as a decline in
like-for-like sales was balanced by income from new
shops.
IREN
Italian regional utility Iren said on Wednesday its core
earnings in the first quarter fell 17.3 percent as it sold less
gas due to a mild winter and after power prices
fell.
SALINI IMPREGILO
Italian construction group Salini Impregilo said on
Wednesday its earnings before interest and tax for the first
quarter fell 10.7 percent to 45.1 million euros ($61.83 million)
due to higher amortisation costs on some of its
projects.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
Italy's Banca Popolare di Sondrio said on Wednesday net
profit for the first quarter had nearly quadrupled to 42 million
euros ($57.6 million) from 11 million last year, helped by
higher interest income, commission and fees.
WORLD DUTY FREE GROUP
Italian travel retailer World Duty Free Group said net
profit fell 80 percent to 2.4 million euros ($3.29 million) in
the first quarter hit by higher rent in Spanish airports and
dragged down by Easter falling later this year.
MAIRE TECNIMONT
Italian engineering company Maire Tecnimont on Wednesday
reported a 72.4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit after
focusing on projects with higher margins in the oil, gas and
petrochemicals sector.
TERNA
Italy's power grid operator Terna has submitted an
expression of interest for a Greek peer, the company's financial
director said on Wednesday.
Terna will continue with its core regulated business as well
as its non-traditional activity, the CEO designate Matteo Del
Fante said on a conference call.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
Italian media company RCS MediaGroup said on Wednesday its
first-quarter net loss had halved to 53.9 million euros ($74
million) as benefits from cost cutting measures helped offset a
7.8 percent decline in revenues.
* ALITALIA
The airline will send its final proposal to Abu Dhabi-based
airline Etihad Airways on Thursday, various papers said. Italy's
government would like the deal to be finalised before the
European elections, while Etihad CEO James Hogan is working on
finalising it as soon as this weekend, MF said in an unsourced
report. Part of the proposal would be for creditor banks to
write off a third of Alitalia's debts they hold and convert the
other two thirds into equity, one of the papers said.
* GTECH
The Italian gaming company will take part in the race to
provide technology for video lottery terminals in Greece, daily
MF reported citing legal sources.
CARIGE FOUNDATION
Steering committee meeting.
EL.EN.
Annual general meeting (0730 GMT) and board meeting on Q1
results.
FINMECCANICA
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).
NET INSURANCE
Annual general meeting (0900 GMT) and board meeting on Q1
results.
STMICROELECTRONICS
"Investors & Analysts Day" with Chairman and CEO Carlo
Bozotti (1300 GMT) in New York.
Board meetings on Q1 results: A2A followed by
conference call, AMBIENTHESIS (1230 GMT), ARC REAL
ESTATE, BANCA CARIGE, BANCA IFIS,
BANCA INTERMOBILIARE, BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA E DEL
LAZIO, BANCA PROFILO, BE, BEGHELLI
, BORGOSESIA, CLASS EDITORI, COMPAGNIA
IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA, DEA CAPITAL, EMAK
, ENGINEERING, EXOR, FERROVIE NORD
MILANO, FIDIA (1500 GMT), FULLSIX,
GAS PLUS, GEOX (press release and conference
call at 1530 GMT), IMA, INTESA SANPAOLO
followed by conference call (1300 GMT), IRCE (1200
GMT), ITALMOBILIARE, IT WAY, KINEXIA
, LVENTURE GROUP, MERIDIE, MONCLER
followed by conference call (1615 GMT), NOEMALIFE
, OLIDATA, PANARIAGROUP, PARMALAT
followed by conference call (1400 GMT), PIERREL
(also on FY 2013 results), RATTI, REPLY
, STEFANEL, UNIPOL, UNIPOLSAI
.
- Conference call on Q1 results: BANCA IFIS (1200 GMT),
ERG, IREN, TREVI GROUP (1400 GMT),
UNIPOL (1630 GMT).
