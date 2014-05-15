The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases flash preliminary Q1 GDP (0800 GMT).

ISTAT releases March import prices (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

* ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Generali said on Thursday net profit rose 9.4 percent to 660 million euros ($905 million) in the first quarter, helped by a rebound in the life segment in Italy, a strong performance in the non-life business and improved financial markets.

Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Latin America's largest independent investment bank, is in exclusive talks to buy wealth management firm BSI from Italian insurer Generali SpA, according to a statement Wednesday by Generali.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's highest court has asked a lower tribunal to reassess whether investment bank Nomura committed fraud against Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena through a large derivative contract, raising the spectre of a possible asset seizure.

Italy's Treasury has authorised the Monte Paschi Foundation, the former top shareholder of the Tuscan lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, to underwrite the bank's capital increase of 5 billion euros ($6.86 billion), a Treasury sposkesman said on Wednesday.

TOD'S

Italian luxury leather group Tod's said on Wednesday first-quarter revenue was flat year-on-year as a decline in like-for-like sales was balanced by income from new shops.

IREN

Italian regional utility Iren said on Wednesday its core earnings in the first quarter fell 17.3 percent as it sold less gas due to a mild winter and after power prices fell.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Italian construction group Salini Impregilo said on Wednesday its earnings before interest and tax for the first quarter fell 10.7 percent to 45.1 million euros ($61.83 million) due to higher amortisation costs on some of its projects.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Italy's Banca Popolare di Sondrio said on Wednesday net profit for the first quarter had nearly quadrupled to 42 million euros ($57.6 million) from 11 million last year, helped by higher interest income, commission and fees.

WORLD DUTY FREE GROUP

Italian travel retailer World Duty Free Group said net profit fell 80 percent to 2.4 million euros ($3.29 million) in the first quarter hit by higher rent in Spanish airports and dragged down by Easter falling later this year.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

Italian engineering company Maire Tecnimont on Wednesday reported a 72.4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit after focusing on projects with higher margins in the oil, gas and petrochemicals sector.

TERNA

Italy's power grid operator Terna has submitted an expression of interest for a Greek peer, the company's financial director said on Wednesday.

Terna will continue with its core regulated business as well as its non-traditional activity, the CEO designate Matteo Del Fante said on a conference call.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Italian media company RCS MediaGroup said on Wednesday its first-quarter net loss had halved to 53.9 million euros ($74 million) as benefits from cost cutting measures helped offset a 7.8 percent decline in revenues.

* ALITALIA

The airline will send its final proposal to Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad Airways on Thursday, various papers said. Italy's government would like the deal to be finalised before the European elections, while Etihad CEO James Hogan is working on finalising it as soon as this weekend, MF said in an unsourced report. Part of the proposal would be for creditor banks to write off a third of Alitalia's debts they hold and convert the other two thirds into equity, one of the papers said.

* GTECH

The Italian gaming company will take part in the race to provide technology for video lottery terminals in Greece, daily MF reported citing legal sources.

CARIGE FOUNDATION

Steering committee meeting.

EL.EN.

Annual general meeting (0730 GMT) and board meeting on Q1 results.

FINMECCANICA

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).

NET INSURANCE

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT) and board meeting on Q1 results.

STMICROELECTRONICS

"Investors & Analysts Day" with Chairman and CEO Carlo Bozotti (1300 GMT) in New York.

Board meetings on Q1 results: A2A followed by conference call, AMBIENTHESIS (1230 GMT), ARC REAL ESTATE, BANCA CARIGE, BANCA IFIS, BANCA INTERMOBILIARE, BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA E DEL LAZIO, BANCA PROFILO, BE, BEGHELLI , BORGOSESIA, CLASS EDITORI, COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA, DEA CAPITAL, EMAK , ENGINEERING, EXOR, FERROVIE NORD MILANO, FIDIA (1500 GMT), FULLSIX, GAS PLUS, GEOX (press release and conference call at 1530 GMT), IMA, INTESA SANPAOLO followed by conference call (1300 GMT), IRCE (1200 GMT), ITALMOBILIARE, IT WAY, KINEXIA , LVENTURE GROUP, MERIDIE, MONCLER followed by conference call (1615 GMT), NOEMALIFE , OLIDATA, PANARIAGROUP, PARMALAT followed by conference call (1400 GMT), PIERREL (also on FY 2013 results), RATTI, REPLY , STEFANEL, UNIPOL, UNIPOLSAI . - Conference call on Q1 results: BANCA IFIS (1200 GMT), ERG, IREN, TREVI GROUP (1400 GMT), UNIPOL (1630 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................