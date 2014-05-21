The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

DEBT

Treasury offers BTPs bond maturing on Dec. 1, 2018, at 3.50 percent coupon buying back following: BTPs bond maturing on April 15, 2015, at 3.00 percent coupon; BTPs maturing on Aug. 1, 2015, at 3.75 percent coupon; CCTs bond maturing on Sept. 1, 2015; BTPs bond maturing on Dec. 1, 2015, at 2.75 percent coupon; CCTEUs bond maturing on Oct. 15, 2017.

COMPANIES

MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank holds a shareholder meeting to vote on a capital increase of 5 billion euros.

FIAT

Italian carmaker Fiat FIA.MI plans to invest around 2.36 billion zlotys ($773 million) to upgrade its factories in southern Poland where it plans to start the production of a new model, the Polish government said on Tuesday.

BANCA CARIGE

The top shareholder in Banca Carige CRGI.MI said on Tuesday it had started to place a stake of around 15 percent in the Italian mid-sized bank, cutting its holding ahead of a planned rights issue next month.

TERNA

The power grid operator said on Tuesday it had completed the acquisition of Tamini Trasformatori for 23.9 million euros. The deal was first announced in February.

CIR

The conversion of debt into equity is the solution to the debt restructuring needed at CIR's energy unit Sorgenia, the CEO of Banca Popolare di Milano Giuseppe Castagna said on Tuesday. The bank is a creditor bank.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The yellow pages group said on Tuesday that D. Holding had made an an initial illustration of the terms and conditions of the binding expression of interest it submitted on 9 May.

RISANAMENTO

Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

