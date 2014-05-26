The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi was on course for a sweeping victory in Sunday's European election with voter projections giving his centre-left Democratic Party (PD) a huge lead over the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement of ex-comic Beppe Grillo.

Eurosceptic nationalists scored stunning victories in European Parliament elections in France and Britain on Sunday as critics of the European Union more than doubled their seats in a continent-wide protest vote against austerity and unemployment.

ECONOMY

Assogestioni releases April fund flows data.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 29.

COMPANIES

ENI

ENI struck a landmark deal with Russia's Gazprom that abandons a 50-year old system of indexing gas supplies to oil prices, setting a precedent other European buyers may be able to use in negotiations.

ENI aims to conclude gas contracts renegotiation with Algeria's Sonatrach by year-end, CEO Claudio Descalzi was quoted as saying in Saturday's Il Sole 24 Ore.

La Repubblica reported on Sunday ENI would approve guidelines of an internal reorganisation set to yield savings for up to 1 billion euros at a board meeting on Wednesday.

PIRELLI

Pirelli said on Saturday it had agreed with Rosneft to open more than 200 retail outlets at the Russian oil group's filling stations and cooperate in synthetic rubber production.

Binding agreements that make a fund chosen by Roseneft the largest investor in Pirelli have been signed, according to a statement on Saturday. For its indirect 13 percent stake the Russian investor paid 552.7 million euros.

FINMECCANICA

An Italian court has revoked a freeze on up to 228 million euros of bank guarantees that India was seeking to recover in a dispute with Finmeccanica over a scrapped helicopter deal, partially accepting an appeal by India's Ministry of Defence, Finmeccanica said in a statement on Friday.

* BANCO POPOLARE

Italy's fourth-largest bank is looking at issuing its first contingent capital bond later this year, the Financial Times reported citing people close to the situation.

TENARIS

The group has reached an agreement with Japan's JFE Steel Corporation to extend their NKKTUBES joint venture through 2030, the company said in a statement on Friday.

ENEL

Enel plans to sell 4.4 billion euros of assets by the end of the year to reach its net debt target of 37 billion euros, newly appointed CEO Francesco Starace said in an interview with Saturday's Il Sole 24 Ore. Most disposals will be outside Italy and would be carried out "in a single operation", he said.

BANKS

The European Commission on Friday cleared the revaluation of the Bank of Italy's share capital, which has boosted the value of stakes held in the central bank by domestic lenders, saying it did not see it as a form of state aid.

POPOLARE MILANO

Banca Popolare di Milano has raised 497 million euros through the sale of new shares, meeting regulatory demands to boost its capital base.

UNIPOL

Italy's market watchdog Consob said on Friday it was looking into the price movements of shares in Unipol after they fell sharply on the back of developments in an investigation into to the insurer's merger with Fondiaria-SAI.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Its capital increase starts; ends on June 20. Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday cited CEO Miro Fiordi as saying the bank could look at a possible merger of equals in 2015 following the results of European stress tests.

The mid-sized bank said on Friday it would repay ahead of time 500 million euros in state-guaranteed bonds it issued at the height of the euro zone crisis, in a sign of its improved funding position.

BANCA CARIGE

At a board meeting on Wednesday the bank will designate the successor of Giovanni Berneschi, its scandal-hit former chairman, as deputy chairman of Italy's banking association ABI, ABI said in a statement on Saturday.

IPOs

Massimo Zanetti told CorrierEconomia on Monday a planned initial public offering in November would bring on the market 30 percent of the capital of coffee maker Segafredo. The group plans to raise funds raised in the IPO to fund acquisitions as part of its diversification strategy.

