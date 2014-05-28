The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

* European Union leaders, stunned by a big Eurosceptic protest vote in European Parliament elections, agreed on Tuesday to seek a package deal of appointments to top EU jobs with an economic agenda to win back public confidence.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May business confidence data (0800 GMT).

ISTAT presents 2014 annual report on the state of the nation (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 6-month BOT bills, maturing on Nov. 28, 2014 (182 days). Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

UNIPOL, UNIPOLSAI

The head of Italian stock market watchdog Giuseppe Vegas said in an interview with La Stampa on Wednesday that he did not favour Unipol in the insurer's takeover of FondiariaSai that was completed last year. Vegas also said that he does not plan to step down despite an ongoing judicial investigation into possible market rigging at Unipol.

AUTOGRILL

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

PARMALAT

An Italian appeals court on Tuesday ended a legal dispute against French food giant Lactalis over a costly U.S. acquisition by its Italian subsidiary Parmalat.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

UBS holds a 2.381 percent stake in Monte Paschi, of which 2.050 percent are without voting rights, a filing by market regulator Consob showed on Tuesday.

MEDIASET

The group could offer 750-800 million euros to take over the Digital+ TV platform, Il Sole 24 Ore said, without citing sources.

MEDIOBANCA

Members of the bank's shareholder pact are expected to meet by summer to remodel the pact to make it lighter and start to review governance, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

ENI

UBS holds a 1.92 percent stake in the energy group, a filing by market regulator Consob showed.

TELECOM ITALIA

Norges Bank has reduced its stake in Telecom Italia to 1.93 percent from 2.015 percent, a filing by market regulator Consob showed.

Moody's assigned a "Ba1" rating to Telecom Italia's $1.5 billion fixed-rate senior notes, the ratings agency said in a statement. The outlook on the rating is negative.

INVESTINDUSTRIAL

France's financial regulator has given Investindustrial Development, a fund led by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi, until the end of June to launch a counter-bid for Club Mediterranee.

BARILLA

Italy's Barilla, the world's biggest pasta maker, is looking for opportunities to expand in Latin America and Asia and could announce a deal in a few months, its chairman said on Tuesday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO

The number of special commissioners at the bank has come down to two from three after the resignation of Giovanni Boccolini.

BANCA CARIGE

The boards of directors of Cassa di Risparmio di Carrara and Cassa di Risparmio di Savona have suspended Giovanni Berneschi from his role as vice-chairman and director, respectively, Banca Carige said in a statement. The boards have also asked their respective chairmen to call a shareholders' meeting to discuss a possible revocation of Berneschi. The majority of the board members of Centro Fiduciario have resigned, the statement added.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA (BPER), BANCA DELLA CAMPANIA (BCAM), BANCA POPOLARE DEL MEZZOGIORNO (BPMZ),BANCA POPOLARE DI RAVENNA (BPRA)

The four lenders have approved the terms of the merger of BPMZ, BCAM and BPRA into BPER, meant to streamline the group's organizational structure and governance and to improve operating efficiency and cost synergies, Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna said in a statement. The merger is expected to be completed by the end of November.

LUXOTTICA

Chief Executive Andrea Guerra sold shares in the eyewear group worth a total of 51.9 million euros, a stock market statement showed on Tuesday.

PARMALAT

An Italian appeals court on Tuesday ended a legal dispute against French food giant Lactalis over a costly U.S. acquisition by its Italian subsidiary Parmalat PLT.MI.

SISAL GROUP

Gaming company Sisal Group has filed a request with the Italian stock exchange to list and trade its shares on Milan's main bourse, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

BIALETTI holds annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting.

ITALMOBILIARE

Saving shareholders' meeting (0830 GMT).

IVS GROUP

Board meeting on Q1 results.

MITTEL

Board meeting on H1 results.

VALORE ITALIA

Board meeting on FY results.

