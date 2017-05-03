The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends "G7 Science Conference" (0745 GMT) and a conference (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

ATLANTIA

Managers at Italian motorway group Atlantia and Spanish peer Abertis will meet this week in Italy to discuss plans for a tie up, two sources said on Tuesday. (*) Separately, Abertis said on Wednesday it has reached an accord to acquire 22.52 percent stake in A4 Holding for 125 million euros, leaving the company with a total stake of 85.36 percent.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI

The bank's board will discuss an updated draft of its business plan on Thursday, when it meets to review first quarter's result, Il Sole 24 Ore said. To respond to European Commission's request to reduce costs, the bank has proposed 5,000-6,000 layoffs in the next five years, the newspaper added.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET

It is almost sure that French media company Vivendi will sell its stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset to solve a dispute with the Italian communications watchdog AGCOM, Il Corriere said.

Telecom group Fastweb could team up with Telecom Italia's mobile unit to compete with French group Iliad, Il Giornale reported.

(*) ALITALIA

Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is studying a rescue plan for Alitalia which would envisage the government or a state-owned company or agency taking a stake in the carrier, La Stampa reported.

(*) ENERGY, TELECOMS COMPANIES

The government is mulling the possibility to increase the fees for oil and gas concessions, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday, adding that also lottery, telecoms and mineral water concessions could be revised up.

(*) EXOR

The holding company of the Agnelli family could become the second-biggest shareholder in Italian publisher Gedi, MF said.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italy car sales fell 4.62 percent in April to 160,359 vehicles, the transport ministry said.

ALITALIA

Italy industry minister said the government is granting Alitalia a bridge loan of 600 million euros for 6 months.

TERNIENERGIA

The company said it posted sales of 29.9 million euros in the first quarter, 4.59 percent down on the year. Net profits fell 60 percent to 0.2 million euros.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

The company said the Calculation Agent had changed the conversion price of equity-linked bond to 2.0964 euros from 2.1509 euros.

TECHNOGYM

The company said revenues in the first quarter of 2017 amounted to 124.1 million euros, up by 7.4 pct compared to 115.57 million euros in the same period of 2016.

COIMA RES

Meeting with investors, with founder and CEO Manfredi Catella (1630 GMT).

AGATOS

Company holds board meeting on FY results.

CTI BIOPHARMA

Board meeting on Q1 results (press release after U.S. markets closing) followed by conference call (2030 GMT).

LEONARDO

Board meeting on Q1 results.

PIAGGIO

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.

RISANAMENTO

Board meeting on Q1 results.

TELECOM ITALIA

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Board meeting on preliminary Q1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

