The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Florence, 'The State of the Union' continues conference on "Building a People's Europe" (0730 GMT); ends on May 6. Expected attendees include European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni delivers closing address.

ECONOMY

Rating agency S&P revises sovereign debt rating on Italy.

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in April (0800 GMT).

Italy will push for more effective international rules governing the taxation of internet companies at a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich nations next week, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 10.

COMPANIES

INTESA SANPAOLO

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA

French media group Vivendi tightened its grip on Telecom Italia on Thursday by appointing 10 directors out of 15 to the board of the Italian company.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which is being bailed out by the government, said on Thursday its core capital had fallen to 6.5 percent at the end of the first quarter, well below a 10.75 percent minimum requirement set by the European Central Bank.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank's capital strengthening plans will be in two stages, MF said. The first stage will be the liability management exercise involving the conversion of subordinated debt which will be followed by the capital increase of 450 million euros, it said.

ATLANTIA

The Italian airport and motorway operator denied on Thursday a press report from Spanish newspaper Expansion saying an offer on rival Abertis was "imminent".

FERRARI

Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday he was hopeful of offering a hybrid gas-electric vehicle by 2019.

The group said the brand is capable of going beyond the 10,000 (shipments) mark, on an annual basis.

ENEL

Enel's shareholders have approves a share buy back programme of up to 2 billion euros.

Enel CEO Francesco Starace said on Thursday the group's Open Fiber broadband unit has no plans for a tie-up with Telecom Italia or to list on the stock market.

MONCLER

The Italian luxury outerwear maker reported on Thursday a 16 percent rise in first quarter revenue, lifted by sales in Europe, particularly in Britain, France and Germany.

The group's Chief Corporate Officer Luciano Santel said on Thursday he expects wholesale channel to grow "mid-single digit" this year, up from previously expected "low-single digit".

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA, IMA

Banca Popolare di Vicenza will pocket 21.3 million euros from the sale of a stake in Italian packaging company IMA, the lender said on Friday.

TOD'S

Board meeting on Q1 results (sales), followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

ITALGAS

The Italian gas distributor said on Friday its core earnings rose 19.9 percent in the first three months to 193 million euros. Conference call at 1200 GMT. (*) AZIMUT

The asset manager announced the start of a second tranche of its share buyback programme for an approximate value of 25 million euros and a maximum share price equal to 30 euros.

ANIMA HOLDING

Board meeting on Q1 results.

CALEFFI

Board meeting on Q1 results (revenues), followed by conference call; annual general assembly (0900 GMT).

EDISON

Board meeting on Q1 results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................