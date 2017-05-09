The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Milan, the global food and innovation summit "Seeds&Chips 2017" continues, ends on May 11. Expected attendees include former U.S. President Barack H. Obama, EU Parliament representative Paolo De Castro, A2A CEO Luca Valerio Camerano.

Bologna, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni attends conference.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March retail sales data (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

ATLANTIA

The offer for Spain's Abertis could be presented this week, La Stampa reported on Tuesday. It said Abertis shareholder Caixa wanted to get at least 17 euros per share for its stake while Atlantia had initially offered 16 euros. Caixa would become Atlantia's second biggest shareholder with a 15 percent stake, while the Benetton family would reduce its stake to 24 percent form 30 percent, the paper said. The two sides were still negotiating, it said.

(*) UNIPOLSAI, BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

The insurer, which is rumoured to have around 10 percent of Italian lender BPER, could set up a consultation pact with foundation shareholders of the bank, MF said. BPER board meets on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

ALITALIA, INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT

Lufthansa and Ryanair have expressed an informal interest in Alitalia ahead of the start of a formal sales process, Il Messaggero said. Expressions of interest for the ailing flagship carrier are expected by mid-June, non-binding offers by end-July and binding offers by end September, it said. An advisor should be chosen on Tuesday with Lazard, Citi, Rothschild, JPMorgan and BofA Merrill Lynch in the running, it said. The carrier is looking to make 200 million euros in savings immediately through leasing contracts and derivatives, it said. (*) The Alitalia fleet is worth just 173 million euros but could be worth even less in case of a sale, MF said.

(*) BANCO BPM

The bank is in talks to sell top-flight real estate in Milan and Rome, MF said.

PARMALAT

The dairy group said revenues in Q1 were 1.56 billion euros, confirming guidance. (*) The board of the diary group decided not to press legal action against former board members over the use of a big chunk of Parmalat's cash pile to buy Lactalis's sister unit LAG, it said in a statement on Monday.

ENI

Eni said on Monday protests had had no impact on its Tunisian production but it was monitoring the situation.

GO INTERNET

The company reported 39,517 Customers in both 4G wireless and FTTH segments as of 30 April, up, 17 percent.

BANCO DI SARDEGNA

Q1 net profit was 5.3 million euros versus 4.1 million euros a year ago.

MOLMED

Molmed said Q1 net loss was 3.7 million euros versus a loss of 4.1 million euros a year ago.

BANCA CARIGE

Board meeting on Q1 results.

BANCA GENERALI

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1200 GMT).

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Board meeting on Q1 results (0800 GMT), followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

CAMPARI GROUP

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1100 GMT).

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1545 GMT).

ENI

Board meeting on Q1 results, press release on May 10.

FINECOBANK

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1130 GMT).

IL SOLE 24 ORE

Board meeting on Q1 results.

MEDIASET

Board meeting on Q1 results (1400 GMT), followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Board meeting on Q1 results.

SAFILO GROUP

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

TERNA

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1230 GMT).

