POLITICS
Milan, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and Prime Minister
Paolo Gentiloni meet students at "Energy and the Future of
Italy" conference (1330 GMT).
ECONOMY
Italy has this week formally asked the European Commission
to allow it to require country of origin labels on pasta sold
there, raising alarms for Canadian durum wheat exporters who
fear the move will dampen sales.
Bari, G7 Finance summit starts, ends on May 13.
Rome, conference on "Spending Review and Public Debt" with
IMF Executive Director Carlo Cottarelli (0900 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros 0.35 percent BTP bonds
due June 15, 2020; 1.75-2.25 billion euros 1.85 percent BTP
bonds due May 15, 2024; 1.75-2.5 billion euros both BTP bonds
2.7 percent due March 1, 2047 and 4,75 percent Sept. 1, 2044.
Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
(*) UNICREDIT
Italy's biggest bank by assets on Thursday posted a
first-quarter net profit of 907 million euros ($986 million),
topping expectations due to rising revenues and lower loan
losses as a turnaround under new Chief Executive Jean Pierre
Mustier gathered pace.
The lender said on Wednesday it reached an agreement to sell
a non-performing-loan portfolio with a gross book value of
around 500 million-euros.
UniCredit's equity stake in Alitalia is fully written down
and credit exposure is fully covered, CEO Jean Pierre Mustier
told a media call.
MEDIOBANCA
The merchant bank posted on Wednesday a larger-than-expected
39 percent rise in net profit for the first nine months, helped
by higher investment banking and wealth management fees as well
as rising net interest income.
A company slide said that the bank is continuing to hunt for
possible acquisitions in the wealth management and specialty
finance sectors.
Chief Executive Alberto Nagel told a media call he may
consider slightly increasing the dividend payout in the current
financial year if capital allows it and depending on M&A
opportunities.
Conference call on Q3 results (0630 GMT).
(*) GENERALI
Italy's biggest insurer Generali GASI.MI said on Thursday it
was ready to buy portfolio management assets to beef up its
fee-based business and help lift group profits.
Generali said its first-quarter net profit fell 9 percent to
535 million euros versus Thomson Reuters consensus of 598
million euros.
(*) UNIPOL
The company posted a first-quarter net profit of 157 million
euros versus 151 million a year ago.
The idea of merging BPER Banca with Unipol Banca has not
been discussed CEO Carlo Cimbri told Il Sole 24 Ore in an
interview, adding his group was focusing on creating a bad bank
for now. The executive reiterated that out of its 9.9 percent
holding in BPER, 5 percent is a stable investment and the
remainder a financial one.
Cimbri added at present there were no conditions to extend
Unipol's bancassurance partnership with Banco BPM which expires
at the end of 2017.
(*) ATLANTIA, ABERTIS
Italy's Atlantia has raised the cash component of its offer
for Spain's Abertis to 72 percent that would ensure less of a
dilution of Italian shareholders, Il Messaggero said.
UNIPOLSAI
The insurer's first-quarter consolidated net profit rose 4.7
percent to 147 million euros.
POSTE ITALIANE
The group said on Wednesday revenue fell 2.3 percent in the
first quarter as a result of shrinking turnover at its insurance
and banking divisions. Its mail delivery business was also
negative in the period.
Its newly-appointed CEO Matteo Del Fante said he aims to
present new business plan by year-end or beginning of 2018 at
the latest.
The group said it has booked around 400 million euros of
capital gains on government bonds in Q1.
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
The Italian luxury group said on Wednesday it expects
double-digit growth in profits and revenues this year after
posting a 10 percent growth in first-quarter sales.
PRYSMIAN
The world's largest cable maker, is studying several
acquisitions including a possible transformational deal, Chief
Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.
TELECOM ITALIA
The group denied on Wednesday press reports saying that it
could sell its stake in broadcasting company Presider as part of
Concessions made by its shareholder Vivendi to the Eu
Commission.
UBI BANCA
The lender said on Wednesday it had finalised the
acquisition of three small banks, Banca Marche, Banca Etruria
and CariChieti.
(*) The lender said its first-quarter consolidated net profit
rose 59.4 percent to 67 million euros.
Conference call on Q1 results (1300 GMT).
(*) UBI also said a rapid merger plan for the three good banks
it bought was planned, with first migration by the end of
October, and confirmed its 2020 profit and capital ratio
projections after the acquisitions.
BANCO BPM
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1630 GMT).
BANCA MEDIOLANUM
"Mediolanum Business Forum" with Chairman Ennio Doris, CEO
Massimo Doris, Eataly founder Oscar Farinetti in Milan (0800
GMT).
(*) ALITALIA
The airline lost around 200 million euros between January
and February and some 50 million in March, on top of losses of
just under 500 million euros incurred last year, La Stampa said
in an unsourced report.
IL SOLE 24 ORE
Employers' association Confindustria expected to hold
General Council meeting in Rome on the publisher's capital
increase.
NEUROSOFT
Board meeting on FY results (0830 GMT).
SOL
Board meeting on Q1 results and annual general meeting (0900
GMT).
STMICROELECTRONICS
'Capital Markets Day' (0800 GMT) in London.
WHIRLPOOL
Whirlpool Emea inaugurates new headquarter with Whirlpool
EMEA President and Whirlpool Corporation Deputy President Esther
Berrozpe Galindo, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in Pero
(1430 GMT).
ANSALDO STS
Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).
AVIO
Board meeting on Q1 results.
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.
BANCA IFIS
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.
BANCA INTERMOBILIARE
Board meeting on Q1 results.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
Board meeting on Q1 results.
BANCA PROFILO
Board meeting on Q1 results.
BANCO DESIO
Board meeting on Q1 results.
BREMBO
Board meeting on Q1 results (0730 GMT).
CEMENTIR
Board meeting on Q1 results.
CREDITO EMILIANO
Board meeting on Q1 results.
ENEL
Board meeting on Q1 results, press release on May 12.
ERG
Board meeting on Q1 results, press release on May 12.
FINCANTIERI
Board meeting on Q1 results.
IREN
Board meeting on Q1 results.
MASSIMO ZANETTI
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.
PRELIOS
Board meeting on Q1 results.
RAI WAY
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.
