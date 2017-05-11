The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Milan, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni meet students at "Energy and the Future of Italy" conference (1330 GMT).

ECONOMY

Italy has this week formally asked the European Commission to allow it to require country of origin labels on pasta sold there, raising alarms for Canadian durum wheat exporters who fear the move will dampen sales.

Bari, G7 Finance summit starts, ends on May 13.

Rome, conference on "Spending Review and Public Debt" with IMF Executive Director Carlo Cottarelli (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros 0.35 percent BTP bonds due June 15, 2020; 1.75-2.25 billion euros 1.85 percent BTP bonds due May 15, 2024; 1.75-2.5 billion euros both BTP bonds 2.7 percent due March 1, 2047 and 4,75 percent Sept. 1, 2044. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES (*) UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank by assets on Thursday posted a first-quarter net profit of 907 million euros ($986 million), topping expectations due to rising revenues and lower loan losses as a turnaround under new Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier gathered pace.

The lender said on Wednesday it reached an agreement to sell a non-performing-loan portfolio with a gross book value of around 500 million-euros.

UniCredit's equity stake in Alitalia is fully written down and credit exposure is fully covered, CEO Jean Pierre Mustier told a media call.

MEDIOBANCA

The merchant bank posted on Wednesday a larger-than-expected 39 percent rise in net profit for the first nine months, helped by higher investment banking and wealth management fees as well as rising net interest income.

A company slide said that the bank is continuing to hunt for possible acquisitions in the wealth management and specialty finance sectors.

Chief Executive Alberto Nagel told a media call he may consider slightly increasing the dividend payout in the current financial year if capital allows it and depending on M&A opportunities.

Conference call on Q3 results (0630 GMT).

(*) GENERALI

Italy's biggest insurer Generali GASI.MI said on Thursday it was ready to buy portfolio management assets to beef up its fee-based business and help lift group profits.

Generali said its first-quarter net profit fell 9 percent to 535 million euros versus Thomson Reuters consensus of 598 million euros.

(*) UNIPOL

The company posted a first-quarter net profit of 157 million euros versus 151 million a year ago.

The idea of merging BPER Banca with Unipol Banca has not been discussed CEO Carlo Cimbri told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview, adding his group was focusing on creating a bad bank for now. The executive reiterated that out of its 9.9 percent holding in BPER, 5 percent is a stable investment and the remainder a financial one.

Cimbri added at present there were no conditions to extend Unipol's bancassurance partnership with Banco BPM which expires at the end of 2017.

(*) ATLANTIA, ABERTIS

Italy's Atlantia has raised the cash component of its offer for Spain's Abertis to 72 percent that would ensure less of a dilution of Italian shareholders, Il Messaggero said.

UNIPOLSAI

The insurer's first-quarter consolidated net profit rose 4.7 percent to 147 million euros.

POSTE ITALIANE

The group said on Wednesday revenue fell 2.3 percent in the first quarter as a result of shrinking turnover at its insurance and banking divisions. Its mail delivery business was also negative in the period.

Its newly-appointed CEO Matteo Del Fante said he aims to present new business plan by year-end or beginning of 2018 at the latest.

The group said it has booked around 400 million euros of capital gains on government bonds in Q1.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The Italian luxury group said on Wednesday it expects double-digit growth in profits and revenues this year after posting a 10 percent growth in first-quarter sales.

PRYSMIAN

The world's largest cable maker, is studying several acquisitions including a possible transformational deal, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

The group denied on Wednesday press reports saying that it could sell its stake in broadcasting company Presider as part of Concessions made by its shareholder Vivendi to the Eu Commission.

UBI BANCA

The lender said on Wednesday it had finalised the acquisition of three small banks, Banca Marche, Banca Etruria and CariChieti. (*) The lender said its first-quarter consolidated net profit rose 59.4 percent to 67 million euros.

Conference call on Q1 results (1300 GMT). (*) UBI also said a rapid merger plan for the three good banks it bought was planned, with first migration by the end of October, and confirmed its 2020 profit and capital ratio projections after the acquisitions.

BANCO BPM

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

"Mediolanum Business Forum" with Chairman Ennio Doris, CEO Massimo Doris, Eataly founder Oscar Farinetti in Milan (0800 GMT).

(*) ALITALIA

The airline lost around 200 million euros between January and February and some 50 million in March, on top of losses of just under 500 million euros incurred last year, La Stampa said in an unsourced report.

IL SOLE 24 ORE

Employers' association Confindustria expected to hold General Council meeting in Rome on the publisher's capital increase.

NEUROSOFT

Board meeting on FY results (0830 GMT).

SOL

Board meeting on Q1 results and annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

STMICROELECTRONICS

'Capital Markets Day' (0800 GMT) in London.

WHIRLPOOL

Whirlpool Emea inaugurates new headquarter with Whirlpool EMEA President and Whirlpool Corporation Deputy President Esther Berrozpe Galindo, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni in Pero (1430 GMT).

ANSALDO STS

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

AVIO

Board meeting on Q1 results.

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.

BANCA IFIS

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.

BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Board meeting on Q1 results.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Board meeting on Q1 results.

BANCA PROFILO

Board meeting on Q1 results.

BANCO DESIO

Board meeting on Q1 results.

BREMBO

Board meeting on Q1 results (0730 GMT).

CEMENTIR

Board meeting on Q1 results.

CREDITO EMILIANO

Board meeting on Q1 results.

ENEL

Board meeting on Q1 results, press release on May 12.

ERG

Board meeting on Q1 results, press release on May 12.

FINCANTIERI

Board meeting on Q1 results.

IREN

Board meeting on Q1 results.

MASSIMO ZANETTI

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.

PRELIOS

Board meeting on Q1 results.

RAI WAY

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call.

