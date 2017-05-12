The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Bari, G7 Finance summit continues, ends on May 13.

DEBT

Economy Ministry sets guaranteed minimum real coupon on new 'BTP Italia' retail linker bond due in May 2023.

COMPANIES

ITALIAN BANKS

Italy's economy minister sought to reassure his U.S. counterpart about the state of Italian banks on Thursday, telling him he expected lenders' bad loans on their books to fall "quite rapidly", an Italian official said.

ATLANTIA

The infrastructure group is expected to discuss a potential takeover bid on Spain's Abertis at today's board meeting. The board meeting is also expected to approve Q1 results. (*) Atlantia will offer 16-17 euros per share for Abertis in an offer that will be about 76 percent cash, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The Benetton family will see its stake in the new group cut to 24 percent while Caixa will have around 15 percent. Bank funding will be 11.5 billion euro split in 3 tranches. The banking pool is growing and currently includes around 15 lenders. (*) After two days of talks in Spain, Atlantia's management is expected to tell the company's board on Friday the result of the negotiations with la Caixa and formalise an offer for Abertis, said la Repubblica in an unsourced report.

BANCO BPM

The bank said on Thursday it would only pay 14.57 million euros to investors who have opted out from merger.

Banco BPM CEO told an analyst call that he would be happy to renew bancassurance partnership with Unipol.

Banco BPM CEO told an analyst call that he expected to wrap up 720 million euro "Project Rainbow" non-performing loan sale by the end of June.

The bank net profit came in at 117 million euros in the first quarter, compared with average forecast of 55 million euros in analyst consensus compiled by the lender.

ENEL (*) Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI confirmed its full-year targets on Thursday after first-quarter core earnings fell 2.6 percent partly due to lower margins in its Spanish business.

The Italian utility Enel said on Thursday it was confident that a probe opened by the Italian antitrust into alleged anti-competitive practices in electricity sales will show no wrongdoing.

ENI

Eni CEO said on Thursday the group's retail gas unit is not for sale.

Descalzi also said the group was not asked to invest in carrier Alitalia

FINCANTIERI

The Italian shipbuilder said on Thursday it expected 2017 results to be consistent with business plan targets.

Conference call on Q1 results (0700 GMT).

LUXOTTICA

Essilor shareholders approved on Thursday the combination between Essilor and Luxottica.

TELECOM ITALIA

French media company Vivendi confirmed its outlook on Thursday and reiterated the desire to create value for Telecom Italia.

CREDITO EMILIANO

The bank said on Thursday its Q1 net profit came at 49 million euros.

ERG (*)The group reported a rise in first quarter net profit to 65 million euros and reveneus at 302.6 million euros.

Conference call (1000 GMT).

PININFARINA

Annual general meeting (0930 GMT) and board meeting on Q1 results.

ACSM AGAM

Board meeting on Q1 results.

AS ROMA

Board meeting on Q3 results.

BUZZI UNICEM

Board meeting on Q1 results, annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (0830 GMT) and savings shareholders' meeting (1430 GMT).

