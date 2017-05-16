The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases Q1 preliminary GDP data (0800 GMT).

State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Italians snapped up 1.62 billion euros of a new "BTP Italia" bond on Monday, as Italy's Treasury kicked off a four-day offering of the six-year inflation-linked bond targeted at retail investors.

Treasury continues offer of new 'BTP Italia' bond due May 2023 reserved for small investors; ends on May 17 barring early closure.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The car maker sold 89,300 vehicles in Europe in April, down 0.5 percent from a year earlier against a 6.8 percent drop in industry sales. Its market share grew to 7.3 percent.

ATLANTIA

CEO Giovanni Castellucci ruled out in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore that the Benetton family could further cut its stake in the motorway group if the proposed takeover of Abertis went through. He said Atlantia's bid had great industrial value but this was of little importance until Abertis shareholders decided whether or not take it up.

ALITALIA, UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

Interested parties will have to express their interest in the carrier by June 5 or June 10, according to the terms of a tender that will be made official on Thursday, Corriere della Sera reported. An adviser for the sale will be chosen on Wednesday and non-binding offers will have to be submitted by the end of July.

(*) Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci said in an interview with la Repubblica that the idea of Alitalia's staff buying the carrier should not be ruled out ex ante.

(*) Germany's Lufthansa is still the preferred candidate to rescue Alitalia, Il Messaggero reported. Lufthansa has asked former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to guarantee union support and radical cost cuts before it can make a proposal.

ITALIAN BANKS

Euro zone banks should continue to offload their bad loans and improve their lending practices even as the economy improves, a senior European Central Bank supervisor said on Monday.

(*) Negotiations between Monte dei Paschi and EU authorities over the Tuscan bank's bailout plan are focusing on cost cuts, Il Sole 24 Ore and MF reported. MF said the Commission wanted the bank to target a cost-to-income ratio of 49-40 percent while Monte dei Paschi has proposed reaching 48-50 percent.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

Popolare di Vicenza CEO Fabrizio Viola wants to meet Cattolica's new CEO Alberto Minali to see whether a bancassurance partnership could be salvaged before proceeding with the sale of a remaining 9 percent stake in Cattolica, MF reported.

LEONARDO

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (0830 GMT).

FINCANTIERI

CEO Giuseppe Bono speaks before Chamber of Deputies Industry Committee on progress made with 2016-2020 industrial plan (1030 GMT).

SARAS

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA

The group said it sees positive growth in traffic in coming months.

CTI BIOPHARMA

Annual general meeting (1700 GMT).

