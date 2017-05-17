The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends conference on "Tax Administration Changing" in Rome (0830 GMT).

ISTAT President Giorgio Alleva presents "Annual report on the country's situation" in Rome (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury ends offer of new 'BTP Italia' bond due May 2023 reserved for individual savers, subject to early closure.

COMPANIES

ATLANTIA (*) A spokesman of Criteria Caixa, the top shareholder in Spanish toll-road operator Abertis, told Il Sole 24 Ore it would take three or four weeks to evaluate a takeover offer launched by Italy's Atlantia on the Spanish rival. The spokesman also repeated that Atlantia's offer was considered friendly and that there had been talks with the Italian group.

The paper added there are no signs at the moment that French infrastructure group Vinci is studying a counter-bid on Abertis. (*) Isidro Faine, chairman of La Caixa banking foundation, is willingly to accept Atlantia's offer but wants a better price and a better balance of powers in the group that would result from a combination between Atlantia and Abertis, Spanish daily El Mundo reported citing Caixa sources. El Mundo added also that Faine did not rule out searching for alternative offers to the Italian takeover bid.

Moody's affirmed its rating on the company, with negative outlook, after its offer for Spanish rival Abertis.

LUXOTTICA

The company said it would voluntarily de-list its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) from the New York stock exchange.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The European Union will launch legal action against Italy on Wednesday for failing to police allegations of emissions-test cheating by Fiat Chrysler properly following the Volkswagen dieselgate scandal, EU sources said. (*) In a letter sent on Tuesday to the EU Commission, the Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said tests on Fiat cars did not show any breach of the rules on emissions, Il Corriere della Sera reported.

(*) UBI BANCA

The bank aims to cut problematic loans by 2.7 billion euros, MF reported citing details of a plan presented to the European Central Bank on March 17.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI

Banking rescue fund Atlante will likely invest 1.1 billion euros to purchase part of the bank's bad loans, Il Messaggero said.

LEONARDO

The company said its board had appointed Alessandro Profumo the company's new chief executive, as expected.

SNAM, ITALGAS

Italian state lender CDP said the transfer of a 1.12 percent stake in Snam and 0.97 percent in Italgas to its CDP Reti unit was agreed for a total price of 187.6 million euros ($208.01 million).

AZIMUT

The company said it would redeem its outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds after 99 percent of those bonds were tendered in a repurchase offer.

IREN

Two of the company's shareholders - Reggio Emilia municipality and STT Holding - placed a 2 pct stake in the company for around 50.9 million euros via an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, they said in a joint statement.

ASTM

The company said its Itinera unit won a contract in Kuwait worth 274 million euros.

RAI WAY

Chairman Raffaele Agrusti and CEO Aldo Mancino speak before TV services Supervisory Parliamentary Committee (1200 GMT).

SALINI IMPREGILO

Board meeting on preliminary Q1 results (new orders).

M&A, ALITALIA

Air France-KLM on Tuesday ruled out stepping in to save near-bankrupt Alitalia, with its chief executive telling shareholders its past experience would discourage it from investing directly in Italy again. (*) Chinese investors are interested in the national carrier and infrastructure in the country and discussed their objectives with prime minister Paolo Gentiloni, currently on a state visit in China, La Stampa reported The investors could include CHina Airlines and Hainana but there have been no direct contacts with the Italian airline, the report added, citing sources. (*) Advisors for the sale will be picked among Merrill Lynch, Mediobanca, Rothschild, Citigroup and Lazard, la Stampa and la Repubblica reported. (*) The government aims to freeze the current contract conditions of Alitalia workers, which expire at the end of May, until the end of the summer, in order to avoid any further clashes with the workers of the airlines, il Messaggero reported.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................