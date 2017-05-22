The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italy's cabinet approved a law on Friday obliging parents to vaccinate their children against infectious diseases as politicians spar over a spike in measles cases.

The European Commission will not sanction Italy over public debt and deficit but will ask the country to restructure its banking system and revise its tax policy, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

DEBT

Over 70 percent of the institutional investors who bought 5.4 billion euros of Italy's new "BTP Italia" inflation-linked bond, maturing in May 2023, were Italian, 15 percent British and Irish and 5 percent from Switzerland, an Economics Ministry statement said on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases 2017 Italian economy outlook data (0900 GMT).

(*) UNICREDIT

The lender said its Croatian unit Zagrebacka Banka has agreed to sell an impaired loan portfolio with a gross book value of 450 million euros to APS Holding's unit APR Delta.

ENI

Eni has launched production from the Integrated Oil & Gas Development Project, in the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) block, off Ghana's western coast, in two and a half years, three months ahead of schedule, the group said on Saturday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Cariplo banking foundation, one of the bank's core shareholders, is totally satisfied with the management of Intesa Sanpaolo Chief Executive Carlo Messina, the chairman of Cariplo banking foundation Giuseppe Guzzetti told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

(*) TOD'S

Asked about whether he would consider selling the luxury goods group, CEO and Chairman Diego Della Valle said "there is no reason why the company should change its course", according to an interview with Corriere della Sera's L'Economia insert.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER, VOLKSWAGEN

Rome could consider filing a request for compensation from Volkswagen for the impact the German carmaker's dieselgate scandal had on the sector and Italy, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio told Corriere della Sera in an interview.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plans to update software that it expects will resolve the concerns of U.S. regulators about excess emissions in 104,000 older diesels, the Italian-American automaker said on Friday.

PRIVATISATIONS

Cariplo banking foundation will not buy an additional stake in state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, its chairman Giuseppe Guzzetti told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The European Commission has told the bank that private investors need to contribute a further 1.3 billion euros to its rescue, Il Messaggero said on Saturday. Bank bailout fund Atlante and debt collector DoBank would inject this money into the lender, the newspaper said, adding the lender may launch a Tier2 bond. The treasury will recapitalise the bank in July at the earliest.

According to Milano Finanza, the Treasury will become the bank's top shareholder in June.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA, VENETO BANCA

The European Commission has asked Italian banks Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca to raise 1.5 billion euros in private capital before state aid can be approved, Il Fatto Quotidiano said on Saturday.

ATLANTIA

The group CEO and the Chief Executive of Benetton's holding company Edizione flew to Barcelona on May 13 for talks with Abertis Chief Executive and Criteria Caixa Chairman to win a formal endorsement of Atlantia's takeover bid on the Spanish rival, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday. After this meeting Atlantia board decided to announce the takeover even if no formal agreement was signed with Abertis and its top shareholder Criteria Caixa, the paper said, adding Criteria could decide to keep part or all its shares in Abertis.

The offer of Italy's Atlantia on Spanish rival Abertis is "very good news", Italian Transport Minister Graziano Delrio told Class CNBC in an interview according to the text published on Saturday by Milano Finanza.

ALITALIA

Lazard and Rothschild are in pole position to be appointed advisers for the carrier, La Repubblica said on Saturday, adding a decision will be taken on Monday.

There is high attention in China on what is happening to Alitalia, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio told Class CNBC in an interview according to the text published on Saturday by Milano Finanza. (*) Delrio believes some shares in the company should be distributed to its workers to again boost trust among its workforce, according to an interview in Corriere della Sera on Monday. The minister added he was confident that a serious investor for the carrier can be found and reiterated that the 49-percent limit on non-EU ownership of European airlines should be eliminated. (*) Ferrovie dello Stato does not have financial means nor the competence to relaunch Alitalia, the railways group's CEO Renato Mazzoncini told Affari&Finanza in an interview.

TREVI FINANZIARIA INTERNAZIONALE

The group said on Friday that it asked creditor banks a standstill agreement for the time needed to renegotiate its debt.

ENEL

CEO Francesco Starace attends 'Res4Med' annual conference in Rome (0700 GMT).

SAIPEM

Starts reverse stock split.

(*) OVS

The clothing company is ready to consider acquisitions in Italy and abroad and is also looking at developing a higher-end line, CEO Stefano Beraldo told Affari&Finanza in an interview.

(*) IPO, FERROVIE DELLO STATO (IPO-FERRO.MI)

The railways group expects to be ready to press ahead with a planned IPO in early 2018, CEO Renato Mazzoncini told Affari&Finanza in an interview.

Trade ex-dividend: A2A of 0.0492 euro per ordinary share; ACSM AGAM of 0.05 euro per share; ALERION CLEAN Power of 0.045 euro per ordinary share; AMPLIFON of 0.07 euro per share; ANIMA HOLDING of 0.25 euro per ordinary share; ANSALDO STS of 0.18 euro per share; ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI 0.80 euro per share; ATLANTIA of 0.530 euro as final dividend (0.440 euro as interim dividend on Nov. 21, 2016) per share; AZIMUT 1.00 euro per share; BANCA GENERALI of 1.07 euro per share; BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO of 0.06 euro per share; BASIC NET of 0.06 euro per share; BE of 0.0148 euro per share; BPER BANCA of 0.06 euro per share; BREMBO of 1.00 euro per ordinary share; BRUNELLO CUCINELLI of 0.16 euro per share; BUZZI UNICEM of 0.10 euro per ordinary and saving share; CAIRO COMMUNICATION of 0.05 euro per share; CALTAGIRONE of 0.06 euro per share; CAMPARI GROUP of 0.045 euro per share on splitted shares; CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI of 0.35 euro per share; CEMENTIR of 0.10 euro per share; CIR of 0.038 euro per share; DIASORIN of 0.80 euro per ordinary share; EI TOWERS of 1.80 euro per share; ELETTRA INVESTIMENTI of 0.25 euro per share; ENAV of 0.176 euro per share; ENERVIT of 0.05 euro per share as ordinary dividend and 0.03 euro per share as extraordinary dividend; EPRICE of 0.13 euro per share; ERG of 0.50 euro per share; FILA of 0.09 euro per ordinary share; FIRST CAPITAL of 0.042 euro per share; GEOX of 0.02 euro per share; IGD of 0.045 euro per share; IMA of 1.60 euro per share; INTESA SANPAOLO of 0.178 euro per ordinary share and of 0.189 euro per saving share; INWIT of 0.1470 euro per ordinary share; IRCE of 0.03 euro per share; ITALGAS of 0.20 euro per share; LEONARDO of 0.14 euro per ordinary share; LUXOTTICA of 0.92 euro per share; MARR of 0.70 euro per share; MASI AGRICOLA of 0.09 euro per share; MONCLER of 0.18 euro per ordinary share; PANARIAGROUP of 0.070 euro per share; PARMALAT of 0.015 euro per ordinary share; RAI WAY of 0.1537 euro per ordinary share; RATTI of 0,10 euro per share; SALINI IMPREGILO of 0.053 euro per ordinary share and of 0.260 euro per saving share; SALVATORE FERRAGAMO of 0.46 euro per ordinary share; SARAS of 0.10 euro per share; SIAS-SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI of 0.18 euro per share as final dividend (0.14 euro as interim dividend on Nov. 21, 2016); SNAM of 0.21 euro per share; SOL of 0.15 euro per ordinary share; TENARIS of 0.28 U.S. dollar per share as final dividend (0.13 U.S. dollar as interim dividend on Nov. 21, 2016); TOD'S of 1.70 euros per share; TRIBOO of 0.075 euro per share; UBI BANCA of 0.11 euro per share; UNIPOL UNPI.MI> of 0.18 euro per ordinary share; UNIPOLSAI of 0.125 euro per ordinary share; VIANINI of 0.05 euro per share.

