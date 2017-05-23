The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on May 26.
COMPANIES
(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Technical talks on state aid between the bank and the
European Commission are expected to wrap up in the next few
days, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding a formal agreement will likely
be signed in June. The estimate of a capital shortfall of 8.8
billion euro is confirmed, the daily added, citing sources in
Brussels.
A deal between the bank and the European Commission could be
reached within a month, with the government injecting more than
5 billion euros in the lender, the Financial Times said, adding
Brussels is asking the bank to cut the workforce by up to 10,000
people.
The bank is in talks with bank rescue fund Atlante, and U.S.
investment firms Forstress and Elliott for the sale of is bad
loan portfolio, Il Messaggero reported.
(*) INTESA SANPAOLO
Under a new business plan to be presented next year the bank
will continue to guarantee high dividends German business daily
Boersen-Zeitung quoted Chief Executive Carlo Messina as saying
in an interview. Messina told the daily the lender will focus on
wealth management and expand in the insurance business. He added
the bank would not be willing to invest in a "new" Alitalia but
would not rule out granting loans to the airline
post-insolvency.
(*) STMICROELECTRONICS
The group's CEO Carlo Bozotti hints to the possibility that
vice-CEO Marc Chery takes the helm of the group when his term
ends at the end of this year.
(*) IPO
Pirelli is looking to list 35-40 percent of the company in
its planned IPO and would like to reserve around 5 percent for
retail investors, Il Messaggero said. The banks involved are
looking at a valuation of the group of 10-12 billion euros, it
said
(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA
Popolare di Vicenza and the Italian tax authority are at
odds over the possibility that the bank's shareholders are asked
to pay taxes on a compensation paid by the bank to cover
investment losses.
(*) ALITALIA
Enrico Laghi, one of the commissioners of Italian airline
Alitalia, told La Stampa newspaper the carrier is aiming for
cost cuts worth 150-200 million euros, excluding
personnel-related issues.
TELECOM ITALIA
JP Morgan owns just under 5 percent in Telecom Italia,
filings showed on Monday.
ENI
Tunisian security forces firing teargas clashed with
protesters on Monday after they burned down two police stations
following the death of a young man hit by a police vehicle
during protests over jobs in the south.
ALITALIA
Commissioners managing Italian airline Alitalia have picked
Rothschild as financial adviser to assist in the company's sale
process, a statement said on Monday.
EMAK
Yama launched the sale of about 10 percent of Emak’s share
capital.
