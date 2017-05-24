The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Italy on Tuesday ahead of meetings with Pope Francis and Italian leaders, on the third leg of his first international trip since taking office.

DEBT

Italy's Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer 3-3.5 bln euros in a new May 2019 zero-coupon bond and 750-1,500 million euros over two 10-year and 30-year inflation-linked bonds at auction on May 26.

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on May 29.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of illegally using software to bypass emission controls in 104,000 diesel vehicles sold since 2014.

The U.S. Justice Department suit, filed in U.S. District court in Detroit, is a procedural step that may ramp up pressure on Fiat Chrysler.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it is currently reviewing the complaint by the environmental and natural resources division of the U.S. Department of justice and that it has been working with EPA and CARB to clarify issues related to emissions control technology in 2014-2016 Jeep grand Cherokee, Ram 1500 diesel vehicles.

(*) The group's EMEA head Alfredo Altavilla told an event on Tuesday that it would not make economic sense to keep producing small engine cars, such as FCA's Fiat 500 or Panda models, running on diesel because of ever stricter emission rules, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. FCA is focusing on GPL and natural gas instead, he said.

(*) VENETO BANKS

Italy's Treasury plans to ask EU Competition authorities to lower to 700 million euros the contribution from private investors to Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca's rescue, down from an upwardly revised 1.3 billion euro requirement put forward by the Commission, Il Messaggero reported.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender is close to reaching an agreement with the European Commission that will pave the way for a state bailout of Italy's fourth biggest bank, a senior Italian treasury official said on Tuesday.

(*) CEO Marco Morelli will relate details of ongoing discussions with EU Competition authorities over the bank's restructuring plan at a board meeting on Tuesday, MF reported. Cost cuts remain the sticking point of the talks with the EU's request of a 39-40 percent cost-to-income ratio set to determine restructuring charges worth hundreds of million of euros per year, MF said. The paper added the bank could be forced to book in its accounts right away at least part of the charges.

BANCO BPM

Bids submitted by investors for a 720 million euro ($809 million) bad loan portfolio that the lender has put up for sale range between 250 million and 300 million euros, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

LEONARDO

Ratings agency Moody's changed on Tuesday its outlook on the group to positive from stable.

FINCANTIERI

CEO Giuseppe Bono speaks before Senate Defence Committee (0630 GMT).

MITTEL

Board meeting on H1 results.

SAFILO GROUP

CEO Luisa Delgado attends 'Luxury Summit' in Milan (0720 GMT).

WM CAPITAL

Board meeting on FY results.

RAI

State broadcaster RAI Director General Antonio Campo Dall'Orto speaks before RAI Parliamentary Supervisory Committee in Rome(1200 GMT).

ALITALIA

Irish airline Ryanair RYA.I is ready to deploy up to 30 planes in Italy to replace capacity lost if Alitalia collapses or is restructured but does not want to buy the struggling Italian carrier, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday.

