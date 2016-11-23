The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 28.

ECONOMY

Italy's industry minister pledged on Tuesday to support business deals with Iran potentially worth billions of dollars, undeterred by fears U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could put slowly thawing international relations back on ice.

COMPANIES

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

'Investor Day' in London (1000 GMT). (*) Italy's biggest insurer stuck to its 2018 targets on Wednesday as it looks to leave unattractive markets and cut costs to boost profit and capital.

ITALIAN BANKS

The Atlante fund set up to help free Italy's banks of bad debt will make an offer to buy the impaired loans of three small banks that were rescued from bankruptcy a year ago, the head of Atlante said on Tuesday, rejecting concerns that it had run out of money.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

Rating agency Fitch said on Tuesday it maintained the bank's 'B-' long term issuer default rating (IDR) on rating watch and downgraded the viability rating to 'c' from 'ccc' as Fitch views the debt-for-share swap offer as a distressed debt exchange.

Although the offer is voluntary, failure to achieve a sufficient amount of tendered bonds would put the bank's capital plan at risk, Fitch said in a statement.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE

According to Il Sole 24 Ore, an inspection the ECB conducted at Banco Popolare revealed, albeit on a preliminary basis, some problems with coverage of non-performing loans and the central bank may ask for higher capital coverage, although will not necessarily ask for another capital increase.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

French media group Vivendi said on Wednesday it now held 23.15 percent of Telecom Italia's shares after buying more of the Italian company's stock on the market. Vivendi sought to bring its holding back to previous levels following an earlier dilution of its stake after a Telecom Italia bond conversion.

UBI

The ECB's supervisory board meeting that is meant to decide on the sale of the three good banks could slip to Dec. 8 from Thursday to give consultants at UBI and the Atlante fund more time to complete their due diligence, Il Messaggero said.

DAVIDE CAMPARI

The chairman of Italy's Campari will take direct control of the family firm that owns a majority of the world's sixth-largest premium spirits maker following the death of his mother, the company said on Tuesday.

SNAM

The group said on Tuesday that the energy authority approved revenues for 2017 of the transport, dispatching and metering businesses equal to 1.88 billion euros.

SAIPEM

A fire in an engine room on Saipem's Scarabeo 5 drilling rig is now under control, Norwegian oil major Statoil said in a statement on Tuesday.

