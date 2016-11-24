The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October non-EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT) and October wage inflation data (1000 GMT).

Assogestioni releases October fund flows data.

DEBT

The Treasury said on Monday it would offer 6 billion euros in six-month bills on Monday.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 29.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting to approve 5 billion euro share issue (0830 GMT).

The bank said on Wednesday the European Central Bank had approved its strategic plan presented on Oct. 25. (*) If the "No" camp wins in Italy's constitutional referendum, the bank and Italian authorities will ask for more time to complete the 5-billion-euro capital boosting plan to avoid wounding down the lender, Il Corriere reported. (*) There is more than one investor who is "strongly interested" in injecting money in the bank, Il Messaggero said, adding this has led the Monte dei Paschi to think it can ask the market for less than 2 billion euro of its 5-billion capital boosting plan.

FCA

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi visits Fiat production plant in Cassino.

U.S. auto sales in November will be up 5 percent from a year earlier, making it possible that 2016 will top last year's record high, industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Wednesday. (*) The carmaker is slashing prices on its Fiat 500 city car, lowering prices by as much as $3,900 and offering U.S. dealers financial support, in an effort to make the brand viable in North America, the Wall Street Journal reported. (*) BANCA CARIGE

The European Central Bank is pressing the lender on bad loans, insisting Banca Carige should cut its loans to defaulted borrowers to 3.7 billion euros by 2019 from current 7.1 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. To respond to ECB's pressure the bank may sell soon 1.4 billion euros of bad loans, increasing a previous target for bad loan sale of 0.9 billion euros, the newspaper added.

(*) UNICREDIT

U.S. fund Fortress is the frontrunner in a race to buy a portfolio of gross bad loans worth 20 billion euros, MF reported, adding the bank will decide on the transaction on Dec. 13.

(*) UBI BANCA

The European Central Bank will give its green light to the acquisition of three small banks rescued one year ago by mid-December at the latest, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) ENI

MF reported that Iran is going tender 34 concessions for oil and gas fields, adding Eni is a front runner in the race.

MEDIOBANCA

The bank said on Wednesday investors had tendered a total of 50.96 million euros in securities under its offer to buy back up to 200 million euros in Lower Tier 2 bonds.

ALERION CLEAN POWER

Edison said on Wednesday its Eolo Energia vehicle had purchased further shares in Alerion equivalent to 0.9 percent of the company's capital.

VENETO BANCA

The unlisted regional bank owned by rescue fund Atlante said on Wednesday Beniamino Anselmi had stepped down from its board following his resignation as bank chairman.

