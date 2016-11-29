The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends book
presentation (1700 GMT).
Stalling recovery would be the greatest risk facing the euro
zone's economy, the head of the European Central Bank said on
Monday, underscoring, before an important policy decision next
week, the ECB's focus on supporting growth.
DEBT
Italy's public debt is sustainable but there is no room for
complacency and the government should respect European budget
rules, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on
Monday.
Treasury sells 1.25-1.75 billion euros 0.35 percent BTP
bonds due Nov. 1, 2021; 1-1.5 billion euros 1.25 percent BTP
bonds due Dec. 1,2026; 1.25-2.0 billion euros CCTeu bonds due
Feb. 15, 2024; 0.500-1.0 billion euros CCTeu bonds due June 15,
2022. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
More than 8 billion euros of legal claims against Monte dei
Paschi di Siena, its weakening liquidity and the potential for
more bad loan writedowns are among risks the bank says could
scupper its 5-billion-euro rescue plan.
The bank purchased a nominal 3.98 million euros worth of
Upper Tier II 2008-18 securities and sold 395,000 euros worth of
the same notes on Monday, it said in a statement.
(*) Over 90 percent of the retail investors who hold Monte
dei Paschi's 2.1 billion euro bond due in 2018 won't be able to
convert their securities into shares without upgrading their
risk profile under MiFID rules, something which the bank will
not encourage them to do, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing sources
within the bank.
(*) The paper also said market watchdog Consob has clarified
the short-selling ban on Monte dei Paschi shares applies also to
bondholders who took up the conversion until the bank declares
the conversion valid. This is a problem as it prevents investors
from netting their position, Il Sole said.
(*) Monte dei Paschi is set to hold a board meeting on
Thursday after its top managers meet investors in London, Paris
Frankfurt and, possibly, New York this week, Il Messaggero
reported, adding Qatar's Investment Authority may be willing to
sign a non-binding agreement to invest 1 billion euros in the
bank.
(*) UNICREDIT
The bank expects to sign a pre-underwriting agreement with a
consortium of banks for a planned cash call of up to 13 billion
euros before a Dec. 12 board meeting, Il Messaggero reported.
The share issue should be launched in February. Morgan Stanley,
UBS, JPMorgan, BAML and Mediobanca will be joint global
coordinators for the issue. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC
and Citi co-global coordinators.
BANKS
A top bond investor for BlackRock, the world's largest asset
manager, is bargain-hunting in Europe as investors fret over a
coming vote that may shake Italy's government.
ENI
The Italian oil and gas company is in talks with various
parties to cut its stake in the giant Zohr gas field offshore
Egypt to 50 percent, Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said on
Monday.
He added that an agreement on Mozambique field stake sale is
"ripe", but permits and bureaucracy are slowing things
down.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia and its controlling shareholder Vivendi have
agreed their first content partnership which will give the
Italian phone company's customers access to short, original
series designed for mobile devices.
CREDITO VALTELLINESE
Next year will be an interesting year for Creval in terms of
M&A, as it will be for other former cooperative banks that were
transformed into joint stock companies, the lender's chairman
Miro Fiordi told Reuters, adding that getting to a merger won't
be easy.
EDISON, ENI
Italian energy group Edison EDNn.MI, a division of French
utility EDF EDF.PA, wants to triple the size of its domestic
electricity and gas retail business as the market is opened up
to more competition, and is interested in buying oil company
Eni's ENI.MI retail business, its CEO said on
Monday.
ALERION CLEAN POWER
Edison said on Monday its unit Eolo Energy bought further
shares in Alerion Clean Power outside its takeover bid on the
company, raising its stake in Alerion to 12.144 percent.
CDR ADVANCE CAPITAL
Extraordinary, warrant and bond holders' meetings.
FALCK RENEWABLES
Presents 2017-2021 industrial plan (1430 GMT).
BANCA IFIS
The company said it had bought about 71 million euro ($75.1
million) nominal value worth of non-performing
loans.
M&A, ILVA
India's JSW Steel has joined one of two investor groups
vying to take over Italy's loss-making Ilva steel plant, a
source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
M&A, AC MILAN
Silvio Berlusconi's holding company may ask the Chinese
investors seeking to buy Italian soccer club AC Milan to make a
further downpayment if the deal's closing is postponed, two
sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.
