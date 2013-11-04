The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italian Justice Minister Anna Maria Cancellieri faced calls to resign at the weekend over accusations she used her influence to get the ailing daughter of a former insurance magnate out of prison. * Centre-left party Partito Democratico leader Guglielmo Epifani is in favour of a tax on big internet companies - dubbed the "Google tax" - and would support a hike of the levy on capital gains, Epifani told daily La Stampa.

ECONOMY AND DEBT

Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni travels to London on Monday and Tuesday for meetings with his British counterpart George Osborne and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney. The aim of the visit is to "illustrate Italy's public finance outlook to a wide group of City investors," a spokesman said.

The Treasury releases the guaranteed minimum annual (real) coupon rate of the fifth 'BTP Italia' bond, maturing on October 2017, to be offered between Nov. 5 and Nov. 8, 2013. * By the end of October the government received 14,000 requests from Italian companies willing to use public incentives to hire young workers, Italy's Labour Minister told Corriere on Monday.

DATA

Markit releases October PMI manufacturing (0843 GMT).

National statistics institute ISTAT releases 2013-2014 Italian economy forecasts data (0900 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases October car sales (1700 GMT).

October state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

* PIRELLI

The tyre maker will miss targets for 2013 because of a slowdown in the European market and the negative impact of foreign exchange rates on its Latin American business, la Repubblica reported. The group sees Ebit growing 50 percent to 1.2 billion euros by 2017, the newspaper added.

ITALIAN BANKS

The Bank of Italy holds its annual meeting with the CEOs of UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, UBI Banca, Banco Popolare , Mediobanca.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

A number of U.S. funds that are short on Monte dei Paschi's shares have offered to buy small stakes from the Monte dei Paschi foundation at a discount to the current market price, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank's committee for new appointments will meet on Tuesday to decide on a possible replacement for CEO Piero Montani, who resigned last week, Il Messaggero said on Sunday. In his resignation letter, Montani lamented tensions between the bank's supervisory and management boards. The bank, which has put Davide Croff in charge in the interim, said that if the "just cause" invoked by Montani for his resignation is proved, his contract envisaged a compensation payment of around 2 million euros.

ALITALIA, AIR FRANCE

Air France-KLM has set tough conditions, including 5,000 job cuts, for investing more money in loss-making Italian airline Alitalia, financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

Corriere della Sera said on Saturday Alitalia's executives would fly to Russia this week for talks on a possible tie-up with Aeroflot.

Il Messaggero said on Saturday Etihad Airways from the United Arab Emirates was the preferred alternative partner to Air France-KLM but that contacts had also intensified with HNA Group, the parent company of China's Hainan Airlines .

Il Messaggero said on Sunday a new restructuring plan by Alitalia's CEO Gabriele del Torchio will be ready by the end of next week and will include between 1,000 and 2,500 job cuts.  TELECOM ITALIA

The Economy Ministry is readying a decree lowering the threshold for obligatory takeovers and it is expected to be issued this week, Massimo Mucchetti, chairman of the Senate's industry committee, told Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday.

A government source however said on Oct. 29 there were no near-term plans to modify the legislation, reversing previous indications that changes may be made to hamper Telefonica's plans to take control of the Italian telecoms operator.

ATLANTIA, GEMINA

The merger between the two groups will come into force within a month and the new group will make its debut on the Milan stock exchange on Dec.1, Il Sole 24 ore said on Sunday.

INDESIT

The company has given a mandate to its Chairman and CEO Marco Milani to explore the possibility of a tie-up with a foreign player, Il Sole 24 ore said on Sunday.

The company's top management meets with trade unions and government officials at the Industry Ministry.

PRELIOS

Board meets on Q3 results.

ANSALDO STS

Board meets on Q3 results.

POLTRONA FRAU

Board meets on Q3 results.

