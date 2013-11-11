The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
A cross-party group of lawmakers signed a proposed amendment
to Italy's 2014 budget that would lower the threshold for
obligatory takeovers from to 15 from 30 percent, senators said
on Sunday.
ECONOMY
National statistics institute ISTAT releases September
industrial output data (0900 GMT).
ROME- Bank of Italy releases September data on bank deposits
and September statistics on Italian government bond holdings at
Italy-based banks.
DEBT
The Italian Treasury said on Friday it would offer up to 5.5
billion euros of fixed-rate bonds (BTPs) and floating rate bonds
linked to 6-month Euribor (CCTEUs) at its regular mid-month
auction on November 13.
COMPANIES
* AZIMUT
The Italian asset manager said on Monday it was launching a
250 million euro Tier II subordinated bond with a severn-year
maturity convertible into company shares.
ENI, TOTAL
Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan oilfield will not be able to
restart production before the end of 2013, said the chief
executive of French oil company Total, one of the partners in
the project along with Italy's Eni.
Congo Republic plans to award around 10 onshore and offshore
oil blocks by early next year in a new licensing round, the
deputy head of state-owned energy company Societe Nationale des
Petroles du Congo (SNPC) said.
Eni, which is looking to expand its operations in
sub-Saharan Africa, announced in August that it had made an
important oil and gas discovery in Congo.
TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ARGENTINA,
BLACKROCK
Investment fund Fintech is close to sealing a deal to buy
Telecom Italia's controlling stake in Telecom Argentina,
Argentine newspaper La Nacion reported on Saturday.
Rebel investor Marco Fossati tried to buy into the 1.3
billion euro ($1.74 billion) convertible bond Telecom Italia
sold last week, but was told the issue was already fully
subscribed, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.
U.S. asset manager BlackRock bought 200 million euros of the
bond, Il Sole said.
Asset management industry group Assogestioni is unlikely to
grant Fossati's request to join him in proposing a single list
of candidates to replace Telecom Italia's current board, if
shareholders vote in favour of Fossati's motion to dismiss the
current directors, Il Messagero reported on Saturday.
Three of the telecom operator's independent board members
are considering appealing to antitrust regulators over the sale
of the Argentine unit, Il Messaggero said.
MONCLER
Luxury down jacket maker and IPO candidate Moncler sold its
sportswear division to a company controlled by private equity
fund Emerisque Brands, it said on Friday without giving
financial details of the transaction.
Moncler also said it had acquired a 30 percent stake in
Cavaliere Brands, the company to which it sold the sportswear
business.
ALITALIA, AIR-FRANCE-KLM
The board of the Italian carrier is due to discuss a new
business plan worth 400 million euros envisaging 4,000 job cuts
when it meets on Wednesday, Il Messaggero said on Monday citing
an unnamed leading shareholder. CEO Gabriele Del Torchio was
still working on it at the weekend with help from Boston
Consulting and Poste Italiane CEO Massimo Sarmi, it said.
FIAT, CHRYSLER
Chrysler Group LLC said on Friday it is recalling 1.2
million Ram pickup trucks, mainly in the United States, to check
for a chassis defect that could cause loss of steering.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA, POPOLARE SPOLETO
Banca Popolare di Vicenza will decide whether to submit a
binding bid for smaller rival Popolare Spoleto, having already
expressed an interest, its chairman said on Friday.
* BANKS
A panel of experts charged with assessing the value of the
Bank of Italy's capital has estimated it could be revalued to
5-7 billion euros, a document posted on the Economy Ministry
website at the weekend said confirming previous indications.
The document also suggested introducing limits to individual
ownership and broadening the number of shareholders by making
the stakes easily tradable.
The following company hold board meetings on third-quarter
results: Acea, Astaldi, Banca Carige
, Camfin, Piaggio, Seat Pagine
Gialle, UniCredit.