The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Al Qaeda members may be among thousands of migrants crossing the Mediterranean by boat from Africa to Europe, posing a potential security risk for the European Union, Italy's Foreign Minister Emma Bonino said on Monday.

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases September industry orders and sales data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

FINMECCANICA

The Italian aerospace and defence group is in advanced talks with EADS to launch a joint bid to acquire Avio Spazio from British fund Cinven, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing unnamed industrial sources. Their planned offer would value Avio Spazio at 240 million euros but rival bids could not be ruled out, the paper said. Finmeccanica could not be immediately reached for comment.

* FIAT

Fiat's car registrations in Europe fell 7.3 percent in October, while the overall market rose 4.6 percent, according to industry data published on Tuesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

CEO Marco Patuano told a business conference on Monday that the telecoms group may consider again in the future a possible sale of its fixed-line network to a company partly owned by state-holding CDP.

BANKS

The minimum capital requirement the European Central Bank will set in the stress tests that are part of its upcoming extensive check-up of euro zone banks should not go above 8 percent, a top Bank of Italy official said on Monday.

MEDIASET

Italy's top-flight soccer clubs have picked Swiss-based sports marketing group Infront as the main adviser to negotiate a new package of television rights for the coming three-to-six seasons, league chairman Maurizio Beretta said on Monday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILAN, CARIGE

Credit rating agency Fitch cut Banca Popolare di Milano to junk on Monday and said the Italian lender's failure to find a solution to corporate governance issues had increased uncertainty over its future strategy.

ALITALIA

Alitalia may cut up to 2,600 jobs in its first mass lay-offs since the airline was privatised, union sources said on Monday, citing a restructuring plan the company approved last week to cut costs and keep its planes in the air.

* INDESIT

Indesit said in a statement on Tuesday it could not reach a deal with trade unions over its restructuring plan following a night of talks at the industry ministry. The company said it would now start lay-offs procedures.

HERA

Hera capital increase ends.

For more details on today's events please see the full agenda in Italian.