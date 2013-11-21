The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italy's cabinet meets at 0900 GMT to approve a law decree that scraps property tax payments due in December and approves a revaluation of the Bank of Italy's capital that will boost the value of stakes held by shareholder banks.

BANKS

A law decree Italy's cabinet will discuss on Thursday sets a 5 percent limit to stakes in the central bank, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, paving the way for domestic lenders to reduce their ownership and book a capital gain.

To help banks sell stakes in the Bank of Italy exceeding the 5 percent threshold, the decree allows the central bank to initially purchase the stakes while a proper market for such assets develops.

DEBT

The Treasury will detail on Wednesday the amounts of CTZ, zero coupon bonds, and BTPei, euro zone inflation-linked bonds, to be auctioned on Nov. 26.

COMPANIES

GENERALI

The Italian insurer said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement to sell its Fata Assicurazioni Danni unit, which focuses on agricultural risks, for 179 million euros.

FIAT

Chrysler Group LLC, which is majority owned by the Italian automaker, has added four banks to help underwrite its proposed initial public offering, as the U.S. automaker looks to launch the deal as soon as early December, according to people familiar with the matter.

TELECOM ITALIA * The telecoms group expects to conclude the sale and lease back of its mobile towers in Italy and Brazil next year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Europe's top telecoms regulator Neelie Kroes said she would stick to her position in a conflict with Italy over its plan to lower the wholesale broadband prices that the Italian phone company charges its rivals to rent its copper lines.

The Italian phone company's CEO Marco Patuano speaks before the Senate Public Works and Industry committees (1300 GMT)

AS ROMA

A Chinese investor will subscribe a reserved capital increase buying into the holding company that controls the football team, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing rumours in financial circles. The transaction will dilute Italian bank UniCredit's stake in Neep Roma Holding.

The paper says Chinese mogul Wang Jianlin could be the possible buyer.

BANCA CARIGE

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the Genoa-based bank on Wednesday, saying it would find it difficult to boost its capital base as asked by the Bank of Italy.

The steering committee of Fondazione Carige, the lender's leading shareholder, meets to appoint a new president.

Remo Pertica is the frontrunner according to Il Sole 24 Ore while MF says Giuseppe Casale is in pole position to become the foundation's new president.

FINMECCANICA

The defence group's unit Alenia Aermacchi has presented the best offer to supply eight military trainer aircraft to Poland, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing the Polish Defence Ministry.

BREMBO

Sales in 2013 are growing at a double-digit pace, Il Sole 24 Ore reported quoting the brake maker's chairman.

MEDIOBANCA

The Italian investment bank said on Wednesday it had offered to buy back some of its senior unsecured bonds expiring in 2014 and 2015 for up to 1 billion euros.

POLTRONA FRAU

The luxury furniture company said on Wednesday four of its shareholders had sold a total 4.8 percent stake in the firm through a private placement managed by Equita Sim and Intermonte, for an amount equal to 15.9 million euros.

IMPREGILO

The Italian builder said on Wednesday it had signed a deal to sell a 50 percent stake in Shanghai Puncheng Thermal Power Energy for 65 million euros.

ALITALIA

Poste Italiane, which pledged to take part in the carrier's cash call, said on Wednesday its shareholders had agreed to modify the company's bylaws to include air transport among its business activities.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Italian financier Raffaele Mincione, who has invested about 80 million euros in the cooperative bank, reiterated his support for former Italian premier Lamberto Dini to become BPM's new chairman in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

ATLANTIA, GEMINA

The Italian motorway operator and the company that runs Rome's airport said on Wednesday they had signed the deed for their merger.

PIRELLI

The tyre maker holds a news conference to present the 2014 calendar with Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera (1000 GMT).

