The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ECONOMY
National statistics institute ISTAT releases September
retail sales data (0900 GMT).
DEBT
The Italian Treasury said on Thursday it was cancelling two
scheduled bond auctions in the next few weeks due to a lack of
funding requirements.
The Treasury also said on Thursday it would offer up to 3
billion euros ($4.04 billion) of zero-coupon bonds (CTZs) at its
regular month-end auction on Nov. 26.
Italy's state fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has set
aside 3 billion euros to buy mortgage-backed bonds and other
securities as part of a plan to revive the housing market, it
said on Thursday.
Euro zone debt fell on Thursday in choppy trading after
minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's October meeting fuelled
concerns it could soon scale back its monetary stimulus.
The Treasury on Friday announces sale of BOTs and short-term
bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 27.
COMPANIES
ENI
Eni will have to buy about 10 percent of its stock in a
buyback programme if the government is to sell a 3 percent stake
and keep control of the oil and gas group, sources said on
Thursday.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
The insurer is interested in acquiring control of Sace, the
group that insures businesses abroad currently owned by state
lender CDP, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Contacts were made some time
ago but things speeded up on Thursday when the government
announced Sace as one of the assets it aims to sell. The insurer
was not immediately available for a comment.
FIAT
Banks have slapped a valuation on Chrysler of 9-16 billion
euros ahead of the IPO, newspapers said.
Chairman John Elkann and Tata Trust Chairman Ratan Tata
speak at a conference at Milan's Bocconi University.
TELECOM ITALIA, TELEFONICA
Telefonica's chief financial officer said on Thursday the
Spanish telecoms group supports Telecom Italia chief executive
Marco Patuano, and is open to mergers, acquisitions and deals to
share networks in Mexico.
Angel Vila said Telefonica had been impressed by Marco
Patuano's work since he took the helm of Telecom Italia six
weeks ago. He added that Telefonica had no plan to take its
indirect stake in Telecom Italia beyond 14 percent.
Telco, the holding company controlling Telecom Italia, is
expected to hold a board meeting on Friday.
Il Messaggero cites a report by the broker Bernstein that
talks of a tie-up between Italian mobile phone operators Wind
and H3G before the end of the year, following comments by
Telecom Italia's CEO in a parliamentary hearing on Thursday that
talks between the two were an open secret.
* BANCA CARIGE
Banca Carige's controlling foundation did not reach an
agreement on Thursday regarding the lender's new management,
several papers said.
AS ROMA
The Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is interested in buying
from UniCredit a 20 percent stake in NEEP, the holding company
that owns 78 percent of the Rome soccer club, Il Messaggero
said.
* TISCALI
Sky Italia is interested in Tiscali, MF said without citing
sources.
* GEMINA
The group is considering a bond of 600 million euros to
refinance a loan that matures at the start of 2015, weekly Il
Mondo said.
ALITALIA
For now the airline is working on a stand-alone plan to
change its fortunes given the absence of foreign pretenders, Il
Sole 24 Ore said. The private shareholders of the carrier are
ready to cover the capital increase, it added.
MOLMED
The company said on Friday it had entered an agreement with
GlaxoSmithKline for the manufacture of GSK's experimental gene
therapy for compassionate use in patients with immune system
disorder ADA-SCID.