ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases September retail sales data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

The Italian Treasury said on Thursday it was cancelling two scheduled bond auctions in the next few weeks due to a lack of funding requirements.

The Treasury also said on Thursday it would offer up to 3 billion euros ($4.04 billion) of zero-coupon bonds (CTZs) at its regular month-end auction on Nov. 26.

Italy's state fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has set aside 3 billion euros to buy mortgage-backed bonds and other securities as part of a plan to revive the housing market, it said on Thursday.

Euro zone debt fell on Thursday in choppy trading after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's October meeting fuelled concerns it could soon scale back its monetary stimulus.

The Treasury on Friday announces sale of BOTs and short-term bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 27.

COMPANIES

ENI

Eni will have to buy about 10 percent of its stock in a buyback programme if the government is to sell a 3 percent stake and keep control of the oil and gas group, sources said on Thursday.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

The insurer is interested in acquiring control of Sace, the group that insures businesses abroad currently owned by state lender CDP, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Contacts were made some time ago but things speeded up on Thursday when the government announced Sace as one of the assets it aims to sell. The insurer was not immediately available for a comment.

FIAT

Banks have slapped a valuation on Chrysler of 9-16 billion euros ahead of the IPO, newspapers said.

Chairman John Elkann and Tata Trust Chairman Ratan Tata speak at a conference at Milan's Bocconi University.

TELECOM ITALIA, TELEFONICA

Telefonica's chief financial officer said on Thursday the Spanish telecoms group supports Telecom Italia chief executive Marco Patuano, and is open to mergers, acquisitions and deals to share networks in Mexico.

Angel Vila said Telefonica had been impressed by Marco Patuano's work since he took the helm of Telecom Italia six weeks ago. He added that Telefonica had no plan to take its indirect stake in Telecom Italia beyond 14 percent.

Telco, the holding company controlling Telecom Italia, is expected to hold a board meeting on Friday.

Il Messaggero cites a report by the broker Bernstein that talks of a tie-up between Italian mobile phone operators Wind and H3G before the end of the year, following comments by Telecom Italia's CEO in a parliamentary hearing on Thursday that talks between the two were an open secret.

* BANCA CARIGE

Banca Carige's controlling foundation did not reach an agreement on Thursday regarding the lender's new management, several papers said.

AS ROMA

The Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is interested in buying from UniCredit a 20 percent stake in NEEP, the holding company that owns 78 percent of the Rome soccer club, Il Messaggero said.

* TISCALI

Sky Italia is interested in Tiscali, MF said without citing sources.

* GEMINA

The group is considering a bond of 600 million euros to refinance a loan that matures at the start of 2015, weekly Il Mondo said.

ALITALIA

For now the airline is working on a stand-alone plan to change its fortunes given the absence of foreign pretenders, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The private shareholders of the carrier are ready to cover the capital increase, it added.

MOLMED

The company said on Friday it had entered an agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the manufacture of GSK's experimental gene therapy for compassionate use in patients with immune system disorder ADA-SCID.