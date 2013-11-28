The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

The Italian Senate expelled former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi over his tax fraud conviction on Wednesday, humiliating the veteran centre-right leader who vowed to continue leading his party from outside parliament.

The Italian government approved emergency legislation on Wednesday to cancel payment of a housing tax on main residences and to revalue commercial banks' stakes in the Bank of Italy.

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases November business confidence data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2-2.5 billion euros of 10-year BTPs, fixed rate bonds, maturing on March 1, 2024, at 4.50 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

ALITALIA

Two more Alitalia shareholders are expected to subscribe to the Italian airline's 300 million-euro rights offer that ended on Wednesday, sources close to the matter said. * Italy's Toto Holding, which holds a 5.3 percent stake in Alitalia, will not buy into the airline's 300 million euro capital increase, MF said in an unsourced report.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA * Banks acting as global coordinators in the Tuscan lender's capital increase asked it not to pay the coupon on state loan in shares, forcing the bank to launch its cash call as early as January, Corriere della Sera reported. * The lender's top shareholder Fondazione Monte Paschi has cashed in 100 million euros from the sale of 500 million euros it held in FRESH convertible notes issued by the bank, Il Messaggero said.

The main shareholder of Italy's No. 3 lender said on Wednesday it remained committed to supporting the relaunch of the bank "where possible".

The bank holds a conference call on its 2013-2017 restructuring plan (1700 GMT).

* VERSACE

The fashion house received this week formal offers from investors interested in buying a stake of around 20 percent stake being sold, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

Bidders include U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group , Britain's Permira Advisers Holding, Italy's Clessidra and state-backed FSI, Qatar Holding and France's Ardian, it said. * MONCLER

The goose down jacket maker expects a positive impact on its brand from its upcoming listing on the Milan's bourse, its chairman Remo Ruffini told Il Sole 24 Ore.

French private investment fund Eurazeo said on Thursday it would sell around 37 percent of its stake in the Italian goose down jacket maker as part of the company's upcoming initial public offering.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The Bank of Italy did not authorise the mid-sized lender to buy back some hybrid securities saying the buyback would have a negative impact on the bank's liquidity and total capital ratio, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

TERNA, SNAM

The Italian government has started moving its holdings in the gas and power grid networks into one investment vehicle to help attract investors, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti said on Wednesday.

JUVENTUS

Arturo Vidal's hat-trick boosted Juventus' hopes of reaching the last 16 of the Champions League in a 3-1 victory over FC Copenhagen on Wednesday.

