The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Prime Minister Enrico Letta must ask parliament to confirm its backing of his government after centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party withdrew its support two days ago, the country's president said on Thursday.

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases October and Q3 unemployment data (0900 GMT); November flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT); October producer prices data (1100 GMT).

Reuters releases November asset allocation (1200 GMT).

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

A preliminary commitment by banks to underwrite Monte dei Paschi's 3-billion-euro ($4 billion) capital increase expires at the end of January, the Italian bank said in a document showing why it needs to press on with the cash call.

ENI

The oil and gas group Eni said it may demand as much as $10 billion from Norway's Statoil in arbitration in one of the biggest cases ever over expensive long-term gas contracts.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

The insurer has ruled out the idea of an IPO or a merger for its BSI unit and is looking at a sale. The group is seeking to find an agreement on price with Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo, it said.

MEDIOBANCA

The bank's new shareholder pact will be ready in the summer but the guidelines have already been outlined, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The pact will represent 30.05 percent of capital and will last 2 years, it said.

* SNAM, TERNA

Around 15 manifestations of interest from investors for a stake in energy grid vehicle CDP Reti, owned by state lender CDP, have been presented to CDP, Il Sole 24 Ore said. They include the Qatar and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth funds, Australia's Industry Funds Management and Canada's Borealis Infrastructure, it said.

* FINMECCANICA

The group is determined to buy 51 percent of Avio Spazio but is prepared to reach an agreement with a multinational group which could be Safran which would buy the other 49 percent, Corriere della Sera said.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank must proceed post-haste with its capital increase, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing a letter from the Bank of Italy.

* AUTOGRILL

The company said on Friday it had won three contracts in Indonesia, which will help the world's leading operator of restaurants at airports and motorways to strengthen its business in Asia.

BANCO DESIO, BANCO SPOLETO

The small Italian lender said on Thursday it would make an offer to buy troubled peer Banca Popolare di Spoleto in a deal that would help revamp its commercial network.

ITALIAN BANKS

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term default ratings of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Banca Nazionale del Lavoro, Banco Popolare, Intesa Sanpaolo, UBI Banca and UniCredit. At the same time it has downgraded Popolare's and BNL's Viability Ratings to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.

VERSACE

A new investor is likely to buy a minority stake in Italian fashion house Versace by Christmas, Chairman and core shareholder Santo Versace said on Thursday.

DAMIANI

Board meets on H1 results.

SAVE

Ordinary shareholders' meeting (1500 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................