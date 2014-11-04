The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks before Chamber of Deputies Budget Committee on the budget (1930 GMT).

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

NIT Holdings Limited has proposed a 10 billion euro investment in the troubled bank, according to a statement from an Italian public relations firm on Monday, but a spokesman for the lender said it had not received any proposal. * Il Messaggero said Monte Paschi would approve on Wednesday a 2.4 billion euro capital plan including a 2.1 billion euro rights issue. The pre-underwriting agreement with banks guaranteeing the cash call will be signed in the next few hours, the paper said. UBS will be global coordinator, Citi, Mediobanca and Goldman Sachs co-global. Morgan Stanley, Barclays, BaML, Societe Generale and - possibly - Deutsche Bank are also expected to be part of the consortium. * La Repubblica said Monte Paschi's planned share sale could start in February and be used to plug the 2.1 billion euro capital gap uncovered by a European review of banks as well as possibly also to pay back state aid. The paper said the bank could sell overdue loans and very illiquid 'level 3' assets.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Moody's affirmed on Monday its B1 rating of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. following the company's decision to launch capital market transactions, spin-off its Ferrari brand and eliminate any contractual terms limiting the free flow of capital among members of the FCA group.

Chrysler Group, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said on Monday it U.S. October sales rose 22 percent to 170,480 vehicles on strong pickup truck and Jeep SUV demand.

New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 9.21 percent in October from the same month a year ago to 121,736 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' share of the Italian market stood at 27.1 percent in October.

TELECOM ITALIA

Brazilian telecommunications provider Oi said on Monday it had not entered into any agreement to join a group of rivals to buy Telecom Italia's stake in Brazilian phone company TIM Participacoes.

UNICREDIT

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, CEO Federico Ghizzoni said talks with Santander over its asset management unit Pioneer were going ahead. Ghizzoni said the bank had lent so far 2.2 billion of the 7.75 billion euros in longer-term loans borrowed from the ECB in September and had overall requests totalling 5 billion euros.

TERNA

UBS cut its rating on the stock to sell from neutral; cut price target to 3.30 euros from 4 euros

SNAM

UBS cut the price target to 4.20 euros from 4.75 euros; rating buy

GTECH

The lottery group holds extraordinary shareholders' meeting to approve merger with U.S. slot-machine maker International Game Technology.

Board meeting on Q3 results: BANCA GENERALI followed by conference call, CENTRALE LATTE TORINO, RENO DE MEDICI, SPACE, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA , TENARIS.

