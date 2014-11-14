The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italy, trade unions COBAS and CUB called a full-day general strike for public and private sector employees.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases flash preliminary Q3 GDP data (0900 GMT); September industrial product import prices (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases September data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES

* TELECOM ITALIA

The company has told its board that an extraordinary meeting, at which its Brazil operations could be discussed, may be called for Friday, Nov. 21, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* UNICREDIT

The deal for Prelios and U.S. asset manager Fortress to buy UniCredit's debt collector unit UCCMB is facing some difficulties, mainly over the issue of fees payable to Fortress, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* ENEL

The 85 percent of the placement of a stake in Endesa reserved to institutional investors has been fully covered in the first day of the offer, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

FINMECCANICA

Japan's Hitachi Ltd is close to sealing a deal to acquire the rail car and rail signal units of the Italian aerospace and defence group, according to newswire Nikkei.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The Florence-based company expects sales in the fourth quarter to grow at least in line with the 5 percent rise in the first nine months, which would allow the luxury shoe maker to match its 2013 core profit margin in the full year.

UNIPOLSAI

Italian insurer UnipolSai on Friday reported a 63 percent rise in nine-month consolidated net profit to 593 million euros ($737 million) on a proforma basis, boosted by a favourable trend in the non-life loss ratio and life income.

MONDADORI

The Italian publisher said on Thursday its nine-month net loss narrowed to 7.5 million euros ($9.4 million) as it swung to a net profit in the three months to September after seven negative quarters.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The Italian publisher said on Thursday its nine-month net loss fell 47 percent to 93 million euros ($116 million) as actions to cut costs continued and advertising revenues grew thanks to deals with other publishers and a recovery in Spain.

GEOX

The Italian shoemaker on Thursday confirmed its full-year sales and profit targets after reporting a 7 percent rise in nine-month core earnings, boosted by higher sales.

IPO

Italian state broadcaster Rai's network unit Rai Way said on Thursday it had priced its initial public offering at 2.95 euros a share, at the bottom of the initial price range.

DANIELI & C.

Holds board meeting on Q1 results.

IKF

Holds board meeting on FY results.

UNIPOL and UNIPOLSAI

Release Q3 results before Bourse opening; followed by conference call (1030 GMT).

Board meeting on Q3 results: ANIMA, BANCA FINNAT , B&C SPEAKERS, BEGHELLI, BIALETTI , BIESSE, BOERO BARTOLOMEO, BOLZONI , CAIRO COMMUNICATION, CALEFFI (1330 GMT), CEMBRE, CICCOLELLA, CSP INTERNATIONAL (0800 GMT), DIASORIN, EEMS, EL.EN. , EMAK, ENERVIT, ENGINEERING , EUROTECH, EXOR, FERROVIE NORD MILANO, FIDIA (0900 GMT), FIERA MILANO followed by conference call (1500 GMT), FULLSIX , GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE, KINEXIA, IMA , INDUSTRIA E INNOVAZIONE, INVESTIMENTI E SVILUPPO, ITALMOBILIARE, IT WAY, MARR, MERIDIE, MONDO TV, NICE followed by conference call, NOEMALIFE, OLIDATA, PANARIAGROUP, POLIGRAFICA SAN FAUSTINO, RISANAMENTO, SERVIZI ITALIA , STEFANEL, SINTESI, TERNIENERGIA , TISCALI (1300 GMT), WORLD DUTY FREE GROUP followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

Conference calls on Q3 results: GAS PLUS (0900 GMT), IREN, ISAGRO (0830 GMT), TREVI GROUP (1500 GMT).

