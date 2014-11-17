The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government has seen a marked drop in its approval rating as economic difficulties have grown but he remains by far the country's most popular leader, a poll on Sunday showed.

Rome, European President Martin Schulz attends conference on social economy and growth in Europe (1730 GMT).

Rome, Government meets trade unions on Public Administration reform (1600 GMT).

ECONOMY

The European Commission will tell Italy to make further corrections to its 2015 budget to meet European debt reduction rules, an EU source said on Friday, a move that would dash Rome's hopes of avoiding further austerity measures.

European Union president Italy has proposed scrapping plans to make money market funds build up cash buffers against future crises, firing the opening shot in renewed negotiations over how to regulate the 1 trillion euro ($1.25 trillion) sector.

ISTAT releases September foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES * MONTE DEI PASCHI

The chairman of the troubled Italian bank said on Sunday there had still been no approach from another bank over a possible merger but the option remained on the table.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The phone company is not studying any rights issue, it said on Monday dismissing a press report that it may raise cash from investors to fund a takeover deal in Brasil.

* SALINI IMPREGILO

The Italian builder said on Monday it had won a 143 million euro ($179 million) contract to build a road in Poland.

ALITALIA, ETIHAD

Etihad Airways secured European Union approval on Friday to acquire 49 percent of loss-making Italian airline Alitalia, the latest in a series of acquisitions made by the Abu Dhabi-based airline to expand its network around the world.

Alitalia investors will inject around 200 million euros into the carrier prior to its merger with Etihad by the end of this year, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

Stakeholders will pump in 80-100 million euro by the end of November, with a further 100 million due by year-end.

* ATLANTIA

The motorway and airport operator has no rush to sell a minority stake in airport operator Aeroporti di Roma, daily La Repubblica reported on Monday.

GENERALI, BANCA CARIGE

Italian insurer Generali has sold its remaining 1.869 percent stake in Banca Carige this year as part of a program to shed non-strategic investments, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

ENEL, ENDESA

Enel's placement of a stake in Endesa reserved to institutional investors has been fully covered on the second day of the offer, amounting to a total offer of 22 percent in the Spanish utility, Il Sore 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

HITACHI, FINMECCANICA

Japan's Hitachi is making a final assessment on its offer to buy the train-making arm of Italian industrial conglomerate Finmeccanica, Ansaldo, for which binding bids must be received by a Nov. 17 cutoff. Hitachi is the only bidder at this time, unless the deadline is extended, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

Hitachi's offer estimated at 1.4 billion euro should be made early next week, La Repubblica said on Saturday, citing Japanese business daily Nikkei.

FIAT CHRYSLER

A judge has ordered Sergio Marchionne, chief executive officer of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, to give a deposition in a Georgia lawsuit involving a 4-year-old boy killed in a Jeep fuel-tank fire, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

CLUB MED

Club Mediterraneo said its board would not give an opinion on every bid made by Chinese conglomerate Fosun and Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi as they battle to acquire the holiday resort company.

WORLD DUTY FREE

Italy's World Duty Free on Friday appointed Chief Commercial Officer Eugenio Andrades to the role of CEO replacing Jose Maria Palencia who stepped down after disagreements over strategy.

MOVIEMAX MEDIA GROUP

Holds ordinary shareholders' meeting (0700 GMT).

RECORDATI

Trades ex-dividend of 0.26 euro per share as 2014 interim dividend.

