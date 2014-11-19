The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Rome, Forum "Valore D" with Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina, Debt Management Head Maria Cannata (0830 GMT).

COMPANIES

*ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italian insurer Generali said on Wednesday it expected to achieve its targets for 2015 ahead of schedule and raise its dividend payout to more than 40 percent thanks to a stronger balance sheet.

The new business plan that the insurer will present to the market in May next year will not include acquisitions, the Italian insurer's CEO Mario Greco said on Wednesday.

Holds "Investor Day" to update strategy (1000 GMT).

*ENEL

Ends retail public offering on Endesa shares (started on Nov. 7).

The government, which has decided to sell 5-6 percent of its stake in Enel, could begin the process in the first two weeks of December when conditions are most favourable, according to Il Sole 34 Ore.

Enel saw brisk take-up of a 22 percent share offering in its Spanish unit Endesa.

*INTESA SANPAOLO

The lender's supervisory board on Tuesday finalised the amendments to the bank's bylaws adopted and endorsed by the Bank of Italy this summer, while also appointing an ad hoc committee to assess any further changes to its governance structure, according to business daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

*TELECOM ITALIA, Oi

Formal bids were submitted on Tuesday for the 54 percent majority stake in fibre optic network provider Metroweb held by Italian fund F2i, Il Sole 24 Ore and other newspapers reported, with sources previously saying that Telecom Italia was a top suitor.

Telecom Italia plans to look at potentially integrating Brazilian telecoms operator Oi into local mobile operator unit Tim Participacoes so long as the transaction does not adversely affect fiscal discipline and is able to create value, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

RAY WAY

Italian state television RAI broadcasting unit, debuts on main segment MTA; listing ceremony at 0730 GMT.

