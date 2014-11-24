The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

* POLITICS

Italians voted on Sunday in regional ballots which will test whether the country, tired of economic stagnation and austerity, is also wearying of Matteo Renzi's nine-month old coalition government.

The European Commission will give the green light to Italy's 2015 budget and re-examine in March whether promised reforms have been made to boost the ailing economy, main Italian news outlets said on Sunday.

Italy does not expect any more requests from the European Commission to change its 2015 budget to meet European rules on debt reduction, Italy's top official on EU policy said on Saturday.

Italy has voiced concern that the slow pace of negotiations for a U.S.-European Union trade deal could end in failure unless both parties can secure an agreement by the end of the year, the Financial Times said on Monday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases preliminary October non-UE trada flash data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Nov. 27.

COMPANIES

ITALIAN BANKS

A tougher approach to bank supervision by the ECB trying to iron out accounting "discretionalities" could leave Italian banks with a further capital shortfall of 16 billion euros, La Repubblica said on Saturday. Mediobanca could come under fire since its 13.4 percent stake in insurer Generali accounts alone for around 58 percent of its market cap, the paper said.

The ECB is of the opinion Italy's cooperative, or Popolari, banks must become joint stock companies before they can merge with other banks, Il Messaggero said on Sunday. The paper, which said ECB bank supervisory boss Daniele Nouy had wanted Monte Paschi to be put into liquidation, also said top BNP Paribas executives and Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi had sounded out Mediobanca over the capital hikes at Monte Paschi and Carige.

Italy's banks are gearing up to request 25 billion euros in cheap money from the ECB in the second TLTRO auction, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

* CREDITO EMILIANO

Managing Director Adolfo Bizzocchi told La Stampa in an interview on Monday that it was "very unlikely" that an acquisition could make sense for the bank.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's biggest retail bank is considering making a bid for Coutts, the wealth management arm of Royal Bank of Scotland , the Financial Times said on Sunday.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit has resumed talks with US fund Lone Star on the sale of its debt collector unit UCCMB as negotiations with a consortium made of Fortress Investment Group and Prelios are stalling, sources said on Friday.

The lender is close to sealing a deal with Prelios and Fortress over UCCMB after reaching crucial understandings on Friday evening, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday. The deal, worth around 550 million euros, has not been signed off but a possibly decisive meeting is scheduled on Monday, the paper said.

Blackstone, Prelios-London&Regional Properties and Hines-Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are the 3 parties interested in UniCredit's former headquarters in the centre of Milan, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. The property could be worth around 400 million euros, it said.

* WORLD DUTY FREE

The travel retailer has made contact with potential foreign investors, including South Korean peers Lotte and Shilla, that may see the company's controlling Benetton family drop its share holding to minority status, Corriere Della Sera said on Monday.

Swiss duty-free store operator Dufry and French retailer Lagardere are also in the frame.

Italy's Benetton family currently owns 50 percent in WDF through holding company Edizione.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia will examine a possible tie-up between its Brazilian unit Tim Participacoes and local group Oi , it said as it announced the sale of mobile phone masts for more than 900 million euros. [IID:nL6N0TB0NF]

LUXOTTICA

A capital increase in holding company Delfin, which controls around 61 percent of Luxottica, has taken the stake of Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio in Delfin to 25 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. The remaining 75 percent is in the hands of his children.

MEDIOLANUM, MEDIASET, INTESA

Intesa Sanpaolo has been chosen by Fininvest, the company controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi that in turn controls Mediaset, to create a trust to hold the 20 percent stake in asset manager Mediolanum that Fininvest must sell, Il Messaggero said on Saturday.

ENI

Moscow will seek new partners in countries that have not imposed sanctions on it if Western oil and gas companies pull out of projects with Russia, RIA news agency quoted Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.

Oil officials said the southwestern El Feel field, operated jointly by the state oil firm NOC and Eni, has not yet resumed production after Libya shut it down more than a week ago when clashes forced the closure of the neighbouring El Sharara oilfield.

FINMECCANICA

Finmeccanica is preparing an answer to questions raised by Japan's Hitachi over train making unit AnsaldoBreda, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. Hitachi's bid was not binding and more of a "proposal", the paper said. Only after Finmeccanica has answered certain questions on its loss-making unit will Hitachi decide whether to forward a binding offer, it added.

The group's helicopter unit AgustaWestland is wrapping up a contract to supply Russia's Rosneft with 12 helicopters, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday. The deal is outside sanctions but the U.S. government is not pleased, the paper said.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Chrysler Group LLC said on Friday it was not satisfied with the speed of repairs of recalled Jeep SUVs that face a heightened fire risk and will enhance dealer communication and owner contact to accelerate the process.

A2A

The city of Brescia, which controls A2A alongside of the city of Milan, is planning to go ahead with the sale of a 2.5 percent stake of the utility before the end of the year, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The CEO of the troubled yellow pages group Vincenzo Santelia said in Sunday's Il Sole 24 Ore he was upbeat about getting the go ahead to convert debt into equity by the end of the year and start 2015 without debt. Santelia said the company had 160 million euros of cash, around 75 million of which was to pay creditors. The rest is to relaunch the company whose future is online, he said.

GTECH

Holds bond holders' meetings (1400 and 1600 GMT).

Trading ex-dividend: ATLANTIA of 0.355 euro per share as 2014 interim dividend; MEDIOBANCA of 0.15 euro per share; MEDIOLANUM of 0.15 euro per share as 2014 interim dividend; SIAS-SOCIETA INIZIATIVE AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI of 0.14 euro per share as 2014 interim dividend; TENARIS of 0.15 U.S. dollars as 2014 interim dividend; TERNA 0.07 euro per share as 2014 interim dividend.

