POLITICS

Chamber of Deputies approves budget law.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November business confidence data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 3-3.5 billion euros new 5-year BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2019, 1.05 pct coupon; 1.5-2 billion euros 7th tranche 10-year BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2024, 2.5 pct coupon, 1-1.5 billion euros 5th tranche CCTEU bonds due Dec. 15, 2020 Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES * INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's leading retail bank is eyeing acquisitions to boost its private banking, asset management and insurance businesses, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview on Thursday.

* UBI BANCA

UBI will book a gross charge of around 110 million euros in the fourth quarter after reaching an accord with trade unions that will see at least 500 employees of the Italian bank retire early in the first few months of 2015.

* FINMECCANICA

The Italian industrial conglomerate will sign a contract with ATR and Lion Air on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, his office said on Wednesday.

* SAFILO GROUP

The Italian eyewear maker has extended a licensing accord to manufacture and distribute Jimmy Choo-branded CHOO.L spectacles to Dec. 31, 2018, it said on Wednesday.

* ADVERTISING

Advertising spending in Italy will shrink 3 percent this year contrary to a previous estimate of a flat reading, the president of the UPA association that groups companies that invest in advertising told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.

* RAI WAY

Italian state television RAI has placed 34.93 percent of its Rai Way broadcasting unit in an initial public offering after the overallotment option was fully exercised.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

Capital increase ends.

GTECH

Deadline for shareholders' who did not vote in favour of a planned merger with U.S. International Game Technology to exercise their right of withdrawal expires.

VITA SOCIETA' EDITORIALE

Capital increase ends.

FULLSIX

Holds extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).

