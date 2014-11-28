The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

* The European Commission will tell France, Italy and Belgium on Friday their 2015 budgets risk breaking EU rules, but it will defer decisions on any action until early March.

European finance ministers are moving towards revising one of the key economic benchmarks that will determine the size of a possible correction to Italy's 2015 budget plans, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.

ISTAT releases October an Q3 unemployment data (0900 GMT); November flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT); October producer prices (1100 GMT).

Reuters releases October asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

COMPANIES

BANKS

Private equity fund Opera plans to set up an investment vehicle to manage some of the bad loans of Italian banks in an attempt squeeze more value out of them.

TELECOM ITALIA * A merger between Tim Brasil and Oi would yield synergies worth 7 billion euros, Il Sole 24 ore wrote on Friday.

TERNA, SNAM

Italy has sealed a final deal to sell minority stakes in electricity grid firm Terna and gas network operator Snam to a Chinese state-owned power group and Italian investors for 2.4 billion euros ($3 billion).

FINMECCANICA

The board of Finmeccanica has asked CEO Mauro Moretti to continue talks over the sale of its rail assets, the group said on Thursday, following reports that two Chinese companies were considering a bid.

UNICREDIT

Italian property firm Prelios and U.S. asset manager Fortress have made "an important step forward" in talks with UniCredit to buy the Italian bank's bad loan unit UCCMB, one source close to the matter said on Thursday.

ENEL * According to daily La Repubblica the treasury is delaying the sale of a 5 percent stake in Enel.

Italy will sell stakes in energy group Enel when market conditions are favourable but the state will keep control of the company, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.

* IREN

The board will appoint Massimiliano Bianco as CEO on Dec 1, the company said late on Thursday.

DAMIANI

Holds board meeting on H1 results.

IKF

Holds board meeting on FY results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................