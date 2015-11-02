The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases October PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases October car sales (1700 GMT).

October state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Vivendi is a long-term investor in Telecom Italia and does not intend to change its plans after French telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel built a position of more than 15 percent in the Italian incumbent, the French group's CEO said.

Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore has discussed with Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi and Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel the possibility the French group may raise its Telecom Italia stake to 24.9 percent, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday.

(*) Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi welcomed in a newspaper interview the arrival of Xavier Niel as an investor in the Italian carrier saying he was a "very competent entrepreneur" with views on how to improve the company's performance.

Italian market regulator Consob has summoned Niel to Rome on Tuesday to discuss the French businessman's position building, Il Messaggero said on Sunday.

Several papers on Sunday reported talk that Niel's total return equity swap for 5.1 percent of capital, once exercised, would allow him to call a shareholder meeting to address the issue of a board reshuffle.

Niel advisers will meet with some of the main players surrounding the Telecom Italia saga in the next few days including the new management of state lender CDP, La Repubblica said on Sunday. But the paper said the CDP had told it any idea of a consortium with Niel was "financial science fiction". Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is not happy at Vivendi strengthening its position in the company, the paper added.

Italy's industry minister Federica Guidi told Il Corriere della Sera on Sunday the government was not concerned about recent developments. "What counts is not the flag but the industrial plan that lies behind," she said, adding however the government was monitoring the situation.

UNICREDIT

An Italian court said on Saturday there was no proof to back up allegations that three executives at Italian lender UniCredit had helped a businessman who prosecutors claimed had links to the Sicilian mafia, according to a court document.

The new business plan of Italy's biggest bank by assets envisages 12,000 job cuts worldwide, a source close to the matter said on Friday, indicating a larger reduction compared with 10,000 layoffs that had been expected.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

JPMorgan, Axa Real Estate and Kennedy Wilson are in the running to buy a prime Milan property worth around 40 million euros from Monte Paschi, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

ENI

U.S. fund Apollo is one of the more serious candidates to buy a stake in Eni's chemicals division Versalis, La Repubblica said on Saturday.

(*) BANCA GENERALI

The Italian asset manager is one of the numerous investors who are considering bidding for Banco Santander's private banking business in Italy, Banca Generali CEO Piermario Motta told La Stampa on Monday.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

The cooperative bank appointed Pierluigi Bolla as chairman in place of outgoing Francesco Favotto. It also appointed insider Stefano Fasolo as Chief Financial Officer.

ANIMA, PIRELLI, DELCLIMA

Anima Holding enters the FTSE MIB Index on Monday in place of Pirelli & C., while DelClima enters the FTSE Italia Mid Cap index.

ANSALDO STS

Ordinary shareholders' meeting (0930 GMT).

PIRELLI & C.

Shares in the tyre company are no longer traded on the Milan stock exchange as of Monday ahead of their delisting on Nov. 6.

ENAV IPO

A kick-off meeting with advisors for the planned IPO of up to 49 percent of the state-owned air controller will take place next week, ENAV CEO Roberta Neri said in an interview in Sunday's Corriere della Sera. Neri said the company could debut on the market next June.

