ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases October service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan gives speech on 'Stability Law' before the Senate Budget Committee (0730 GMT).

COMPANIES (*) TELECOM ITALIA

French tycoon Xavier Niel said on Wednesday he was acting independently in his investment in Telecom Italia and held options equivalent to a 15.14 percent stake in the Italian phone group as of Nov. 3 though no voting rights.

ENI, SAIPEM

Eni said on Tuesday it would be paid 463.24 million euros for the 12.5 percent stake in oil contractor Saipem sold to state fund FSI. The price equates to 8.3956 euros per Saipem share. Saipem shares closed at 8.67 euros each on Tuesday.

FINMECCANICA

Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica said on Tuesday it expects full-year earnings to come in at the top of its forecast range, after core earnings jumped 45 percent in the first nine months of 2015.

The group holds a conference call at 0800 GMT on Wednesday.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The U.S. auto industry is on track for a record year of annual sales, General Motors Co GM.N said on Tuesday, as the top U.S. automaker and its rivals reported October sales that far exceeded expectations.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Tuscan bank has a good network, but has a problem regarding bad loans, Henri de Castries, the CEO French Axa told Il Corriere della Sera. Monte dei Paschi needs time to find a partner, de Castries said. Axa is Monte dei Paschi's third biggest investor.

(*) COOPERATIVE BANKS

U.S. investment fund Atlas Merchant Capital has offered 1 billion euros to buy Arca Sgr, the asset management unit owned by a group of Italian cooperative banks, Milano Finanza reported.

PIRELLI & C.

Shares are suspended from negotiation on Nov. 4 and 5 ahead of delisting on Nov. 6.

TENARIS

Board meeting on Q3 results.

