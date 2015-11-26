The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom speaks before Senate Agriculture, Industry and EU Policies committees (1400 GMT).

Welfare institute INPS President Tito Boeri speaks before Parliamentary Oversight Committee on tax register (0730 GMT).

Think-tank Prometeia holds conference on the evolution of economic and financial system, with Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 5.5 billion euros 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT. (*) Italy's treasury offered to buy back bonds issued by six Italian regional governments for as much as 5.6 billion euros ($6 billion), in a move aimed at reducing financial costs for local governments and streamline the structure of their debt.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia said on Wednesday a request by top investor Vivendi that its board be enlarged would be added to the agenda of a shareholder meeting on Dec. 15. (*) The three board members representing investment funds all voted differently at Wednesday's board meeting, underscoring the confusion over governance issues, La Repubblica said.

(*) ANIMA HOLDING, BPER, POP SONDRIO

Many foreign investors have presented offers to buy Arca, the CEO of the asset manager told Il Sole 24 Ore, adding governance issues will be important for any decision.

The offer filed by Anima will not be welcomed by all the shareholders since it envisageS a relevant part of the payment in shares, Arca CEO added.

Arca's main shareholders are Italian cooperative banks Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER), Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, which each own 19.99 percent of the asset manager. Banca Popolare di Sondrio, another cooperative lender, has a 12.9 percent stake.

UBI BANCA

The lender said on Wednesday DBRS had assigned it a credit rating of BBB (high) with a stable outlook on all its ratings

HERA

The company said its board would approve the utility's new 5-year business plan on Jan. 11 next year.

FERROVIE DELLO STATO

State railways Ferrovie dello Stato holds board meeting on privatisation.

IVS GROUP

Board meeting on Q3 results.

