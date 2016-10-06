The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attends annual meeting of Turin industrialists' body (0830 GMT).

COMPANIES

(*) UNICREDIT, POSTE ITALIANE

Europe's biggest asset manager Amundi is willing to offer around 4 billion euros for UniCredit's fund management arm Pioneer, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report. The paper adds that state lender CDP could be looking for a financial partner to help boost the rival offer put on the table by a consortium led by Italy's Poste. The consortium could also ally itself with Aberdeen, it added.

FIAT CHRYSLER

A U.S. judge on Wednesday said Fiat Chrysler must face a lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders by overstating its ability to comply with vehicle safety laws.

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group will roll out a fibre to the home (FTTH) network in 14 of Milan's 34 areas by the end of the next year, creating a direct competitor to infrastructure developed by small fibre firm Metroweb, Corriere della Sera said.

SNAM, FIAT CHRYSLER, IVECO

The Italian gas grid company has signed an agreement with Fiat Chrysler and truck maker IVECO to boost the use of compressed natural gas in fueling vehicles.

BANCA GENERALI

Banca Generali said its total net inflows in September stood at 259 million euros.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

The group issued 1,999,495 ordinary shares as Richemont exercised its right to convert some Category B shares into ordinary shares to bring its stake back to 25 percent of YNAP's voting capital.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Giorgio Girelli has stepped down as member of the management board at the cooperative bank.

IL SOLE 24 ORE

The board of the financial daily said on Wednesday it supported editor-in-chief Roberto Napoletano after journalists at the paper passed a no-confidence motion with 154 votes in favour and 45 against.

PIRELLI

The company, in which China's ChemChina took a majority stake last year, is preparing a return to the stock exchange in 2018, a year earlier than anticipated, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

BREMBO

Enters FTSE MIB Index replacing Italcementi.

JUVENTUS

Enters FTSE ITALIA MID CAP Index.

MONDO TV

Board meeting on preliminary Q3 results.

