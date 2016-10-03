The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
ECONOMY
Markit/ADACI releases September PMI manufacturing (0745
GMT).
ISTAT releases Q2 deficit/GDP data (0800 GMT).
Milan newspaper 'Il Foglio Quotidiano' starts debates
interviewing Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (1530 GMT).
September state sector borrowing requirement data.
Italian parliamentary hearings into latest government
financial forecasts, including with the Bank of Italy and ISTAT.
COMPANIES
MONTE DEI PASCHI
A Milan court has ordered Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena,
Nomura and Deutsche Bank to stand trial for a string of alleged
financial crimes, legal sources said on Saturday.
The new CEO of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Marco Morelli, has
said it will be hard to raise 5 billion euros of fresh capital,
as demanded by the ECB. "I am sorry, but I cannot go into
details about how we plan to do it," he is quoted as telling
investors by Ansa newsagency.
(*) The fact that former Monte dei Paschi executives have
been charged with alleged false accounting would give Italy
leeway to use public money to help the bank without the need to
apply European Union rules on state aid, Il Giornale reported.
UBI BANCA
The European Central Bank has rejected a plan put forward by
UBI Banca to buy Banca Marche, Banca Etruria and CariChieti, Il
Messaggero said on Saturday, without quoting sources. The ECB
told UBI it would need to raise 600 million euros in fresh
capital if it wanted to pursue the deal. UBI was only prepared
to raise a maximum 400 million euros.
Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday that UBI would continue to
talk to the ECB about its proposal in the coming days, adding
however that the negotiations were "up hill".
UBI's management board will meet on Tuesday, Corriere della
Sera reported on Monday.
Italy's bank deposit guarantee fund could step in to support
UBI's acquisition of the four rescued banks, Il Messaggero
reported on Monday.
FIAT CHRYSLER
Transport Ministry releases September car sales data (1600
GMT).
New car sales in Italy are likely to close 2016 with an
increase of around 18 percent at more than 1.8 million vehicles,
Il Messaggero said on Saturday, citing the head of the
association of foreign car makers in Italy (UNRAE) Massimo
Nordio. Next year industry-wide car registrations in Italy are
seen growing between 4-5 percent, the paper added, citing Andrea
Alessi, head of the VW brand in Italy.
ATC and Agnelli Foundation hold news conference to present
agreement with foundation Deputy Chairman and FCA Chairman John
Elkann in Turin (1330 GMT).
(*) CTI BIOPHARMA
The pharmaceuticals company said on Monday CEO and Chairman
James Bianco had stepped down and had been replaced by Richard
Love, whom the board had asked to take on both roles on a
temporary basis.
TELECOM ITALIA
Telecom Italia has complained to the European Union over the
terms of tenders concerning six Italian regions for the rollout
of an "ultra-fast" broadband network. It says the proposals are
discriminatory - Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper.
ESSELUNGA
The owner of Italy's fourth-largest supermarket chain
Esselunga, 90-year old Bernardo Caprotti, died on Friday,
plunging the future ownership of the group into uncertainty.
IL SOLE 24 ORE
Six board members of financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore, have
resigned, including Giorgio Squinzi, the former chairman of
business confederation Confindustria. Last week, Il Sole
unveiled it had chalked up a first half loss of 49.8 million
euros and newspapers said it will need a capital increase.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
Expected to hold meeting of newly appointed board.
