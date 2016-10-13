The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Reuters releases quarterly poll on Italian economy (expected at 1120 GMT).

Trani, closing arguments by defence and prosecution in trial over Fitch Ratings' sovereign downgrade of Italy.

Moody's holds news conference on banking and structured finance in Milan (0815 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 3.5-4.0 billion euros new 0.05 percent BTP bonds due Oct. 15, 2019; 2.0-2.5 billion euros 0.65 percent BTP bonds due Oct. 15, 2023; 1.5-2.0 billion euros 1.65 percent BTP bonds due March 1, 2032. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT, FINECOBANK

UniCredit placed a 20 percent stake in its online broker unit FinecoBank, raising 552 million euros as it seeks to bolster its financial strength.

(*) The lender will hold a board meeting on Thursday, during which Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier will give a list of possible actions to undertake as part of the new business plan to be presented on December 13, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

MEDIASET, VIVENDI

The Italian broadcaster has asked an Italian court to order the seizure of a 3.5 percent stake in Vivendi in a dispute with the French group over a soured pay-TV deal, a source said on Wednesday.

(*) Vivendi could offer Mediaset to buy a maximum of 60 percent of pay-TV unit Premium, together with U.S. funds, paying the stake in cash and not in shares, reported la Repubblica, citing financial sources.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italian bank bailout fund Atlante confirmed on Wednesday a commitment to invest up to 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in the planned securitisation of bad loans at ailing bank Monte dei Paschi.

(*) U.S. investors are buying up Monte dei Paschi (MPS) bonds in order to then negotiate a possible conversion of their assets in MPS shares, reported Il Sole 24Ore. The Italian government is trying to understand if there is interest by Chinese, Qatari and Kuwaiti sovereign funds to invest in the bank's capital, the daily added.

(*)ALERION

Italian energy group Edison, controlled by France's EDF said on Wednesday it launched a takeover bid on Alerion Clean Power at a price of 2.46 euros per share. The move aims at strengthening the company in the renewable sector. With the acquisition of Alerion, which has an installed capacity of 259 MW in Italy, the new group would become the second wind power operator in the country, the statement said.

(*) TERNA

The deadline to submit binding offers for a 24 percent stake in Greek grid operator ADMIE has been postponed to October 19, reported il Sole 24Ore.

The Italian power grid company and infrastructure fund F2i are making a joint bid for the minority stake.

(*) IL SOLE 24 ORE

Giorgio Fossa, former president of Italian business association Confindustria, could be the new president of daily il Sole 24 Ore, majority-owned by the group, reported il Corriere della Sera.

ALIBABA

Officials speak before Counterfeit Parliamentary Committee.

SKY PLC

Conference call on Q3 results (0620 GMT).

