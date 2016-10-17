The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Florence, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attends meeting on the Italian language.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi announced his 2017 budget plan on Saturday, hoping to persuade the European Commission to approve its minimal reduction in the budget deficit next year while avoiding unpopular belt-tightening.

La Repubblica newspaper said on Sunday without naming sources that the Commission warned it would not approve the budget if Renzi does not lower the deficit target. The paper said the Commission could also revoke flexibility it had allowed Italy in 2015-16.

Industry Minister Carlo Calenda told Corriere della Sera on Sunday that Italy would not "arm wrestle" with Brussels over the budget. "As ever, there will be discussions about single measures and tenths of percentage points, but in the end the budget will pass," Calenda said.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases August foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury starts offer of new October 2024 'BTP Italia' inflation-linked bond reserved to retail investors; ends on Oct. 19 barring early closure.

A referendum vote Italy will hold on Dec. 4 on the government's constitutional reform could easily feed market volatility, the head of public debt Maria Cannata said on Friday.

(*) Cannata said the Treasury expects gross debt issuance to total around 375 billion euros this year.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA,

The Italian bank on Friday gave a clean bill of health to its newly appointed chief executive, Marco Morelli, saying he met good repute criteria for his position.

MPS said on Saturday it had received a non-binding proposal on Oct. 13 from former Industry Minister Corrado Passera, presenting an alternative plan to boost the lender's capital, and had given its CEO a mandate to analyse it further.

The bank's board may discuss the proposals at a meeting on Tuesday, a source told Reuters.

MPS has given a mandate to Lazard to discuss Passera's plan with his advisers, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

Passera's ideas could be merged with a turnaround project arranged by JPMorgan already underway at the troubled bank if Passera can bring in investors to inject capital, Il Sole said, adding that the former minister could be appointed chairman of the bank if the two plans are merged.

Il Messaggero said on Saturday the bank is in talks with Arab sovereign funds including that of Qatar to find an "anchor investor" that can help attract more investors to follow. A source told Reuters earlier this month talks with a sovereign wealth fund had fallen through.

Bank of Italy Director General Salvatore Rossi rejected a suggestion that JPMorgan had a monopoly in Italy, telling an interviewer on SkyTG24 on Sunday, "I don't think so at all", and adding JPMorgan was an adviser to MPS.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE , UBI BANCA

Shareholders in both banks approved their merger on Saturday, giving the final green light to the creation of Italy's third-largest bank by assets.

A majority of 99.5 percent of Banco Popolare shareholders and 71.8 percent of BPM shareholders backed the deal.

Shares in the two lenders had rallied on Friday as investors bet shareholders would approve the merger, which is set to be the first prompted by reforms the government introduced early last year to promote tie-ups and boost bank profitability.

Banco Popolare is working on the sale of a 650 million euro bad loan portfolio which it expects to close by the end of the year, its CEO said on Saturday.

Bank of Italy Director General Salvatore Rossi told SkyTG24 on Sunday that the merger was "obviously positive", although many had expected the new law to prompt more such deals.

BPM, POSTE ITALIANE, ANIMA HOLDING

BPM said on Friday Poste had decided not to renew a shareholder pact over asset manager Anima after it expires on April 17, 2016.

A source close to the matter said the decision stemmed from Poste's desire to strengthen its role over Anima in relation to possible transactions both in the short- and long-term. A consortium comprising Poste, Anima and state lender CDP is in the running for UniCredit's asset manager Pioneer.

UNICREDIT, PZU BANK PEKAO

Italy's biggest bank said on Saturday it was in talks with Polish insurer WZU and development fund Polski Fundusz Rozwoju about selling its Bank Pekao unit, but there was no certainty these would lead to a deal.

Separately, state-run PZU said it had started negotiations with the Italian bank over buying Bank Pekao.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Canadian manufacturing workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles voted on Sunday to approve a tentative labour agreement with the automaker, their union said, averting a strike and clearing the way for talks with Ford Motor.

Tougher European car emissions tests being introduced in the wake of the Volkswagen scandal are about to bring surprising consequences: bigger engines.

LEONARDO-FINMECCANICA, AIRBUS

Airbus is in "constructive talks" with Leonardo-Finmeccanica over possibly buying the Italian group's stake in European missiles maker MBDA, Il Sole 24 Ore quoted Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders saying on Saturday.

(*) BE THINK SOLVE EXECUTE

The Italian company said on Monday it had won a tender for the supply of IT services to state agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

ATLANTIA

The Italian motorway and airport operator said on Friday the board approved an interim divident of 0.44 euros per share to be paid on Nov. 23.

(*) ITALGAS

Italgas, which on Nov. 24 will start a roadshow in London for a planned initial public offering, is estimated by analysts to have a market value of between 3.5 billion and 4 billion euros, la Repubblica A&F reported on Monday. Italgas CEO Paolo Gallo told La Stampa on Monday the company wanted to play a leading role in an expected wave of consolidation among 220 companies operating in Italy's gas distribution sector.

FERROVIE DELLO STATO (IPO-FERRO.MI)

State railways Ferrovie dello Stato (IPO-FERRO.MI) holds trip test on new high-speed/high capacity line from Treviglio to Brescia with CEO Renato Mazzoncini, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Graziano Delrio (0830 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................