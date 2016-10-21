The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ECONOMY
Frankfurt, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan gives
speech on "Promoting Growth, Employment and Solidarity in Europe
in Times of Political and Policy Uncertainty" (0900 GMT).
Rating agency Fitch revises sovereign debt rating on Italy.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTPei and CTZ bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 26.
COMPANIES
MEDIASET
The Italian broadcaster on Thursday blamed Vivendi
for paralysing operations at its Premium pay-TV unit and said
the French media group's decision to end an interim management
regime was a belated attempt to limit damages.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Sovereign wealth funds from Qatar and other Gulf states have
begun a more in-depth analysis of the bank after recent contacts
with the Italian government and the lender's advisors for its
capital strengthening moves, Il Sole 24 Ore said. They have
appointed legal and financial advisers, it said. The paper also
said confidential agreements have been signed by some
institutional investors, including BlackRock, interested in the
data room after the lender's plan is presented.
(*) UNICREDIT
Mediobanca will work alongside of Goldman Sachs as advisor
of Amundi in its bid for UniCredit's asset manager unit Pioneer,
Il Messaggero said. The paper says UniCredit could see a boost
of about 100 points to its CET1 ratio from the sale. Amundi is
discussing a loan with banks of around 2 billion euros for the
operation, the paper said. The laon for the bidding consortium
with Italian POst Office is around 2.0-2.5 billion euros led by
Deutsche Bank and Morgan Staanley, it said.
BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Moody's raised the long-term ratings of the two banks after
shareholders approved a merger accord, saying the new group had
an adequate solvency and liquidity position. However, the agency
said the senior unsecured debt rating had a negative outlook and
warned the new bank would face challenges due to its large stock
of problem loans and expected weak profitability.
ENI
The Italian oil and gas group confirmed on Thursday it was
in talks with a buyer for a stake in its Area 4 gas field in
Mozambique but said a deal had not yet been reached.
Mexico's energy regulator on Thursday authorized Italian oil
producer Eni ENI.MI to drill a well in shallow waters in the
Gulf of Mexico in order to ascertain the amount of hydrocarbons
under the ground.
SARAS
Rosneft head Igor Sechin said in a letter in Corriere della
Sera the group was very happy for its investments in the Italian
refining sector. Rosneft is a shareholder of Saras. Sechin said
Rosneft was thinking of strengthening its presence in the
Mediterranean refining sector.
ENEL
CEO Francesco Starace attends news conference to present
2016 report on green economy in Rome (0900 GMT).
TERNA
Deadline for submission of a binding bid for a 24 percent
stake in Greek electricity grid operator ADMIE by Terna.
