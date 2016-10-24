The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

ECONOMY

Ratings agency Fitch cut its outlook for Italy on Friday, saying weak growth, high debt and the uncertain outcome of a planned referendum posed risks to the euro zone's third-largest economy.

Italy could receive a warning letter from the European Commission as early as Monday asking for clarifications over its 2017 budget plan, several newspapers said on Sunday.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Sunday the European Union must choose between letting Rome hike its deficit to cope with a recent earthquake and the migrant crisis, or the "Hungarian way" of building barriers, which he said would spell doom for the bloc.

Milan, Bocconi University holds conference on "Supervision, Market Discipline and the Challenge of Bank Profitability"; expected attendees include Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina, ECB Supervisory Board chair Danièle Nouy, economist at the Federal Reserve Board Matteo Crosignani, Bank of Italy representative Giacomo Rodano (0700 GMT).

ISTAT releases September non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 27.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Board meeting to approve business plan; followed by meeting of CEO Marco Morelli with trade unions. The bank also publishes its 9-month financial results.

The bank's new industrial plan to 2019 should target a ROE of 10-11 percent and net profit of more than 1 billion euros, Il Messaggero said on Saturday. The sovereign wealth funds of Qatar and Abu Dhabi, as well as the People's Bank of China are looking at the bank's recapitalisation plan, the paper said. Corriere della Sera said that besides Qatar, the Kuwait investment fund was also studying the transaction, adding no concrete commitment from possible anchor investors would be made before the business plan's presentation.

Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday Unipol could also take part in the recapitalisation of the bank. On Sunday, the paper said Qatari funds could invest between 1.5 and 2 billion euros in the bank's fundraising. An additional 1 billion euros could come from U.S. investors, the paper said, adding George Soros's investment firm and John Paulson's hedge fund had been contacted by Monte dei Paschi's advisers.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told la Repubblica on Sunday he was confident about the new business plan the bank will present on Monday. (*) A planned cash call for the troubled bank could be launched on Dec. 7-8, La Repubblica said on Monday, adding the final schedule depends on the outcome of a constitutional referendum due to take place on Dec. 4. (*) The bank's advisers are again at odds with former Industry Minister Corrado Passera and it is unclear if the advisers will

allow some potential investors invited by Passera to conduct a due-diligence on Monte dei Paschi, la Stampa and Il Messaggero reported on Monday.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

There are tensions between the group's chairman and the CEO over the need to struck an alliance between Fiat Chrysler and another international company, Il Giornale reported on Monday.

ITALY BANKS

The European Central Bank is pushing for a tie-up between Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, Il Messaggero said on Saturday, adding this was the message conveyed to bank bailout fund Atlante - which has taken over the two ailing lenders - in a meeting in Frankfurt on Oct 18.

The top management of the two banks could meet on Oct. 28 to start talks on what to do, the paper said.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told La Repubblica in an interview on Sunday that the Italian banking sector would face mergers and restructuring in coming years, and this will have an impact on the number of employees in the industry. (*) Basel committee aims to issues new rules by the end of the year that could force banks to increase their Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio, the head of Italian banking association ABI told La Repubblica on Monday.

(*) BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Shareholders in the two lenders, when merged, will have only 2.5 percent of its capital in the hands of long-term investors, Il Corriere della Sera said on Monday, adding the bank could be vulnerable to takeovers.

LUXOTTICA

Board meeting on Q3 revenues results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

TOD'S

Board meeting on Q3 sales results; followed by conference call.

(*) IREN

In its business plan to 2021 the regional utility estimates that its dividend to rise 8 percent every year, Il Corriere della Sera reported on Monday.

(*) FIERA MILANO

As a precautionary measure, the group has suspended Flaminio Oggioni, the manager responsible for preparing the company's accounts, Fiera Milano said on Monday.

(*) SNAI

The group's board has approved the refinancing of its existing notes through the issuance of new senior secured non-convertible notes up to euro 570 mln, expected to mature in 2021.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

The group said on Friday its wholly owned subsidiary CNH Industrial Capital has completed its offering of $400 million of 3.875 percent notes due 2021. The net proceeds of this offering were around $394 million, the truck and tractor maker said.

TERNA

The Italian power grid company said on Friday it, together with infrastructure fund F2i, has presented binding bid for 24 percent stake in Greek grid ADMIE.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Chairman Ennio Doris attends "Mediolanum Tour" on the diffident attitude of Italian investors (1700 GMT).

ENEL

Enel infrastructure unit Enel Open Fiber CEO Tommaso Pompei signs agreement with Tiscali in Cagliari.

ITALGAS, SNAM

Snam's soon-to-be spun off unit, holds conference call on "Italgas Capital Markets Day" (1300 GMT).

LU-VE

Analyst meeting to present H1 results, acquisition of Spirotech India, passing to the main segment on Milan's stock exchange (0930 GMT).

IPOs (IPO-FERRO.MI)

The market listing of the high-speed and long-distance train operating business of Italy's state-owned railways group will take place in the second half of 2017, the group's chief executive told Il Messaggero on Sunday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................