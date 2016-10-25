The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases August orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

The State Printing Works and Mint inaugurates a new museum, with Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (1030 GMT).

Assogestioni releases September fund flows data.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday that a letter in which the European Commission might warn the euro zone's third largest economy against breaking the bloc's budget rules would arrive but would not only pertain to Italy.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 28.

Treasury said on Monday it would offer 6 billion euros in six-month bills at an auction on Oct. 27.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Conference call on 2016-2019 business plan (0630 GMT), followed by news conference (0930 GMT). (*) Italy's third-biggest bank pressed ahead with an ambitious 5-billion euro emergency rescue plan to avert the risk of being wound down, saying it aimed to complete its balance-sheet overhaul by end-December. (*) The lender said on Tuesday it would end 2016 with a 4.83 billion euro loss due to higher writedowns on bad loans as part of an emergency 5-billion euro capital boosting plan. (*) The bank aims to complete its balance-sheet overhaul by end-December and has called a shareholder meeting to approve the plan for Nov. 24. (*) It posted a 9-month net loss of 849 million euros and loan loss provisions of 2.02 billion euros in the same period.

(*) The board has decided to grant access to its data room to various potential investors, including funds such as Atlas, Warburg Pincus, General Atlantic, Kuwait's KIA, Abu Dhabi's IPIC, Soros, Paulson and others, Il Messaggero said.

A source familiar with the matter said various Gulf-based sovereign wealth funds were looking at Monte dei Paschi, but have yet to make a commitment. After the plan's presentation it would become clearer whether they want to come onboard, the person added.

(*) ENEL

The Italian power utility said group net production in Q3 is at 67,006 GWh, down 10 percent from last year

LUXOTTICA

Italian eyewear group Luxottica reported a 1.2 percent rise in underlying third-quarter revenues on Monday and said it was on track to hit its full-year target while sounding a cautious note over expectations for a further rise in profits next year.

Luxottica is always on the lookout for potential targets and would prefer to enter new markets or strengthen its distribution network with acquisitions rather than adding new brands to its portfolio, its chief executive said on Monday.

TOD'S

The luxury group on Monday reported an expected 14.6 percent drop in like-for-like store sales for the first nine months of the year, dragged by a fall in consumption by tourists and clients in Greater China.

CFO Emilio Macellari told analysts that an EBITDA margin of 18 percent at the end of the year was a bit "challenging but achievable" if the fourth quarter is as strong as expected.

(*) ILIAD, WIND, 3 ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA

The budget plan that Italy sent to Brussels includes a proposal to anticipate the renewal of some frequency licences for telecoms operators which would require the latter paying Rome a total 1.8 billion euros in 2017, Il Messaggero said. This could result in Iliad having to pay 300 million euros, an idea that the French operator contests, and could lead to it abandoning its plans to enter the Italian market and consequently would put the merger between 3 Italia and Wind at risk, the paper added. (*) CK Hutchison said on Tuesday Italian authorities had approved its formation of a joint venture with VimpelCom to own and operate mobile telecoms businesses in Italy. The deal is expected to be completed before the end of December.

FCA

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1230 GMT).

The carmaker's brands took the bottom four spots in the 29-brand annual reliability survey from Consumer Reports magazine. (*) WardsAuto, an autos industry publication, forecast on Monday that October U.S. auto sales will be 6.2 percent lower than they were in October 2015.

SAIPEM

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT).

ITALGAS, SNAM

Italgas, Europe's third-biggest gas distributor, pledged to grow its dividend in the next three years and boost its market share after its spinoff from gas grid owner Snam in November.

SOGEFI

The car parts maker reported a third-quarter net profit of 7.4 million euros versus loss 2.3 million euros a year ago.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Cairo Communication and RCS MediaGroup Chairman Urbano Cairo attends presentation of cycling tour "Giro d'Italia" in Milan (1500 GMT).

FNM

2016-2020 strategic plan presentation with Chairman Andrea Gibelli (1300 GMT).

JUVENTUS

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

INDUSTRIAL STARTS OF ITALY2

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

